Sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment 

MAR 19, 2023

Shahid Kapoor’s Cute Moments with Misha

Shahid Kapoor enjoying his moments with Misha in a pool

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Pool time is best time

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid and Misha flash big smiles at the camera in this sun kissed selfie 

Like Father, Like Daughter

Cute Misha plays football with her dad

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Playtime

Doting dad Shahid carrying Misha at the beach is a sight to behold

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Beach Outing

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Moments To Live For

Goofy Misha poses for a picture with dad, Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's selfie with little angel Misha made us go “awww!”

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Selfie time

Little Misha and Shahid indulging in antics  together

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Dancing Doll

Misha hops on dad Shahid Kapoor’s bike for a quick ride

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Biker Girl

Shahid smiles at Misha and looks precious as ever

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Feeling Blessed

Dad Shahid Kapoor and Mom Mira Rajput Kapoor are all smiles for the camera with adorable Misha 

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Family Time

