MAR 19, 2023
Shahid Kapoor’s Cute Moments with Misha
Shahid Kapoor enjoying his moments with Misha in a pool
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Pool time is best time
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid and Misha flash big smiles at the camera in this sun kissed selfie
Like Father, Like Daughter
Cute Misha plays football with her dad
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Playtime
Doting dad Shahid carrying Misha at the beach is a sight to behold
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Beach Outing
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Moments To Live For
Goofy Misha poses for a picture with dad, Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's selfie with little angel Misha made us go “awww!”
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Selfie time
Little Misha and Shahid indulging in antics together
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Dancing Doll
Misha hops on dad Shahid Kapoor’s bike for a quick ride
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Biker Girl
Shahid smiles at Misha and looks precious as ever
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Feeling Blessed
Dad Shahid Kapoor and Mom Mira Rajput Kapoor are all smiles for the camera with adorable Misha
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Family Time
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.