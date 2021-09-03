Zain's family PHOTOS
Shahid Kapoor's son Sep 03, 2021
Shahid and Mira Kapoor welcomed their son Zain into the world on September 5, 2018
People were wowed by Zain's first appearance. Mira wrote 'Hello World,' introducing their son to the world
Zain can be seen here posing for a cute picture with momma cool. 'Limited edition,' says his hoodie
Zain is seen here with his widest smile with his mother, who describes him as 'Small wonder'
Zain and Misha are seen here looking at the beach while on a vacation
This adorable video of Zain with his daddy cool has us binge-watching it
This picture of Zain and Misha, in which Misha is helping him in holding a flower, is adorable
Shahid holding his baby Zain in this picture gives us major father-son goals
These adorable pictures of mama Kapoor and Zain are loved by fans
Shahid Kapoor posted a childhood photo of himself next to a photo of Zain and wrote, 'Spot the difference,' and it's unquestionable that father and son look exactly the same
