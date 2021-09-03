Zain's family PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's son

Sep 03, 2021

Shahid and Mira Kapoor welcomed their son Zain into the world on September 5, 2018

People were wowed by Zain's first appearance. Mira wrote 'Hello World,' introducing their son to the world

Zain can be seen here posing for a cute picture with momma cool. 'Limited edition,' says his hoodie

Zain is seen here with his widest smile with his mother, who describes him as 'Small wonder'

Zain and Misha are seen here looking at the beach while on a vacation

This adorable video of Zain with his daddy cool has us binge-watching it

This picture of Zain and Misha, in which Misha is helping him in holding a flower, is adorable

Shahid holding his baby Zain in this picture gives us major father-son goals

These adorable pictures of mama Kapoor and Zain are loved by fans

Shahid Kapoor posted a childhood photo of himself next to a photo of Zain and wrote, 'Spot the difference,' and it's unquestionable that father and son look exactly the same

