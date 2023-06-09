Heading 3
Shahid Kapoor's Tips For Mindful Life
In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Shahid talked about how self love is the most crucial aspect of love and how to go about it
Shahid On Self Love
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
“Start by loving yourself. I think it is very important.” Shahid expressed in his interview
Love Yourself
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
“I just feel when I look around right now, I just feel like everybody is so…ther’s so much mental chatter,” he added
Mental Disturbance
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid reveals how his mind is constantly preoccupied with good and bad thoughts
Reality Check
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Embrace Yourselves
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
“It’s like we are constantly talking to ourselves. Why? Just let it be, you are who you are,” he said
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Battling Self-Doubts
Shahid is able to deal with self-doubts because he is very “clear and self-assured,” he shared in a previous conversation on The Ranveer Show podcast
“I accept myself for who I am, and where I am,” he added
Self-Acceptance
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
"The idea is to appreciate everything that you have done and to also absorb everything that you did wrong, and to learn from that”
Work Mantra
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Self-Motivation
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
It is exciting to wonder what Shahid's next ventures have in store for his fans!
Future Ventures
