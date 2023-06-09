Heading 3

sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment

JUNE 09, 2023

Shahid Kapoor's Tips For Mindful Life

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Shahid talked about how self love is the most crucial aspect of love and how to go about it

Shahid On Self Love

“Start by loving yourself. I think it is very important.” Shahid expressed in his interview

Love Yourself

“I just feel when I look around right now, I just feel like everybody is so…ther’s so much mental chatter,” he added

Mental Disturbance

Shahid reveals how his mind is constantly preoccupied with good and bad thoughts 

Reality Check

Embrace Yourselves

“It’s like we are constantly talking to ourselves. Why? Just let it be, you are who you are,” he said

Battling Self-Doubts

Shahid is able to deal with self-doubts because he is very “clear and self-assured,” he shared in a previous conversation on The Ranveer Show podcast

“I accept myself for who I am, and where I am,” he added

Self-Acceptance

"The idea is to appreciate everything that you have done and to also absorb everything that you did wrong, and to learn from that”

Work Mantra

Self-Motivation

It is exciting to wonder what Shahid's next ventures have in store for his fans! 

Future Ventures

