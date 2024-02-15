Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Shahid-Kriti movie shines on Valentine’s

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of robotics engineer- an eligible bachelor who can’t find the right woman to marry

Shahid Kapoor role

Image source- shahidkapoor

Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot named Sifra who pretends to be Aryan’s love interest in front of his family

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti Sanon role

The story revolves around Aryan falling in love with a robot called Sifra, and trying to deal with his feelings realizing he is falling for a robot and hiding her identity from his family

Image: IMDb

Movie plot

This science fiction romantic comedy film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah

Director and Writer

Image: IMDb

The film was released in theaters on 9th February, 2024 receiving mixed responses from the audience

Film release date

Image: IMDb

The shooting of the film started in October 2022 and ended in April 2023

Production period

Image: IMDb

The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin-Jigar, Raghav, Mitraz, Talwiinder, MC Square and NDS, and has hit songs like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Tum Se, and Akhiyaan Gulaab

Music

Image source- kritisanon

The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon movie showed massive growth on 6th day of release which is Valentine’s day

 Solid growth

Image: IMDb

The film netted around 6-6.25 crores nett which is higher than any usual growth with a buy one get one offer on tickets

Net growth

Image: IMDb

 Global box office target

Image: IMDb

The global box office target of 100 crores seems achievable but it depends on how well the movie will hold up in the second week

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here