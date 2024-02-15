Shahid-Kriti movie shines on Valentine’s

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of robotics engineer- an eligible bachelor who can’t find the right woman to marry
Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot named Sifra who pretends to be Aryan’s love interest in front of his family
The story revolves around Aryan falling in love with a robot called Sifra, and trying to deal with his feelings realizing he is falling for a robot and hiding her identity from his family
This science fiction romantic comedy film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah
The film was released in theaters on 9th February, 2024 receiving mixed responses from the audience
The shooting of the film started in October 2022 and ended in April 2023
The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin-Jigar, Raghav, Mitraz, Talwiinder, MC Square and NDS, and has hit songs like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Tum Se, and Akhiyaan Gulaab
The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon movie showed massive growth on 6th day of release which is Valentine’s day
The film netted around 6-6.25 crores nett which is higher than any usual growth with a buy one get one offer on tickets
The global box office target of 100 crores seems achievable but it depends on how well the movie will hold up in the second week