WITH DAUGHTER MISHA

Shahid & Mira 

August 26, 2021

Misha was born on August 26, 2016, to Bollywood's most adorable couple Shahid and Mira

She has a 2-year-old little brother Zain Kapoor and Mira generously share pictures of them playing together

The cute little munchkins also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their parent’s guidance

4-year-old Misha twins with her stylish mom Mira Kapoor here. They look amazing together in this pretty selfie

Shahid loves to hang out with his family and often takes vacations together abroad whenever possible

Shahid captioned this delightful snap as, 'Moments we live for' and we couldn’t agree more

As Mira said, Shahid is an amazing dad and loves his daughter more than anything in this world

 We are completely in love with this snap. Shahid captioned the same as, 'When you know. Nothing else matters.'

Misha loves art and craft and Mira often shares glimpses of her kids' shenanigans on social media

Misha is more of a daddy’s girl and loves to play with him a lot

