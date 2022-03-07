Entertainment

Rishika Shah

MAR 07, 2022

Shahid & Mira Kapoor’s cute moments

Black & White

At Shahid’s sister’s wedding, the couple complemented each other in elegant black & white outfits

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Find someone who looks at you the way Shahid looks at his beautiful wife, Mira

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Heart Eyes

Looks like Mira’s back is Shahid’s human pillow to take naps during the day!

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Human Pillow

Shahid kisses the love of his life as Mira takes a mirror selfie and captures the moment

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mirror Selfie

Shahid is Mira’s cuddle partner for life and the latter loves to relax in his embrace

Cuddle Partner

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

The adorable couple pose for a portrait as Mira holds onto her husband and lays her head on his shoulder

Couple Portrait

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

The couple are also trekking buddies as they take a walk in the lovely woods

Trekking Buddies

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Couples who can act goofy together, stay together!

Goofiness

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mira plants a kiss of love on her husband’s neck as the latter takes a selfie

Kiss Of Love

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mira and Shahid flaunt their bare ‘We woke up like this’ faces on a sunny morning

Morning Selfie

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

