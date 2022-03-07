Entertainment
Rishika Shah
MAR 07, 2022
Shahid & Mira Kapoor’s cute moments
Black & White
At Shahid’s sister’s wedding, the couple complemented each other in elegant black & white outfits
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Find someone who looks at you the way Shahid looks at his beautiful wife, Mira
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Heart Eyes
Looks like Mira’s back is Shahid’s human pillow to take naps during the day!
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Human Pillow
Shahid kisses the love of his life as Mira takes a mirror selfie and captures the moment
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mirror Selfie
Shahid is Mira’s cuddle partner for life and the latter loves to relax in his embrace
Cuddle Partner
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
The adorable couple pose for a portrait as Mira holds onto her husband and lays her head on his shoulder
Couple Portrait
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
The couple are also trekking buddies as they take a walk in the lovely woods
Trekking Buddies
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Couples who can act goofy together, stay together!
Goofiness
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Mira plants a kiss of love on her husband’s neck as the latter takes a selfie
Kiss Of Love
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Mira and Shahid flaunt their bare ‘We woke up like this’ faces on a sunny morning
Morning Selfie
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
