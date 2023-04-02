Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Entertainment

APRIL 02, 2023

Shahid-Mira pictures that make us go 'aww'

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid patiently holds Mira’s hand while she is getting her Mehendi done

Husband Duties

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

A perfect click from their holiday with a beautiful sunset in the background

Vacay Mood

Picture from Mira’s Birthday Bash where these lovebirds are seen dancing their hearts out

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Dancing Partners 

They complement each other so well. Looking absolutely stunning in these Indian attires

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Attending weddings together

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Sundowner

The way Shahid looks at Mira is just adorable

Couples who hike together, stay together

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Taste the green

A perfect definition of “In a room full of people, my eyes will always be at you.”

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Twinkle in the eyes

Laughing their hearts out in this adorable picture

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Being Goofy

They always have their fashion game on point

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Got your back

A perfect candid doesn’t exist. Shahid and Mira attending an Award Function together

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

In the moment

