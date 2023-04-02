APRIL 02, 2023
Shahid-Mira pictures that make us go 'aww'
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid patiently holds Mira’s hand while she is getting her Mehendi done
Husband Duties
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
A perfect click from their holiday with a beautiful sunset in the background
Vacay Mood
Picture from Mira’s Birthday Bash where these lovebirds are seen dancing their hearts out
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Dancing Partners
They complement each other so well. Looking absolutely stunning in these Indian attires
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Attending weddings together
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Sundowner
The way Shahid looks at Mira is just adorable
Couples who hike together, stay together
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Taste the green
A perfect definition of “In a room full of people, my eyes will always be at you.”
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Twinkle in the eyes
Laughing their hearts out in this adorable picture
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Being Goofy
They always have their fashion game on point
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Got your back
A perfect candid doesn’t exist. Shahid and Mira attending an Award Function together
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
In the moment
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.