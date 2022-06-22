Heading 3
Shahid-Mira to Saif-Kareena: Celebs' PDA
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer shared a beautiful pic with Deepika wherein they were seen locking lips by the beach side during one of their vacations
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year and this pic from their D-Day speaks volumes about their love
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Virat was seen holding on to Anushka in this cute pic as they posed happily for the camera
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid and Mira hugged each other as they posed for a heartwarming pic. Their smiles certainly struck the right chord with our hearts
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Natasha was seen going all mushy over Varun as she kissed him on his cheeks in this love-filled pic
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun and Malaika don’t miss a chance to take social media by storm with their mushy romance and it is a treat to watch them in one frame. This pic certainly made us go aww
Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora
Image: Kim Sharma Instagram
Kim and Leander have been dating each other for a while and they are going strong in their relationship
Kim Sharma-Leander Paes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky and Katrina’s mushy pics often make us go aww and we can never get enough of their adorable chemistry
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif
The pic had the Nawab of Pataudi kissing Bebo in a beautiful selfie. Don’t miss Taimur’s cuteness in the pic
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Farhan was seen holding his ladylove Shibani close to him as they posed for a quick selfie
Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
