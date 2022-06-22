Heading 3

Shahid-Mira to Saif-Kareena: Celebs' PDA

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer shared a beautiful pic with Deepika wherein they were seen locking lips by the beach side during one of their vacations

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year and this pic from their D-Day speaks volumes about their love

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat was seen holding on to Anushka in this cute pic as they posed happily for the camera

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid and Mira hugged each other as they posed for a heartwarming pic. Their smiles certainly struck the right chord with our hearts

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Natasha was seen going all mushy over Varun as she kissed him on his cheeks in this love-filled pic

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun and Malaika don’t miss a chance to take social media by storm with their mushy romance and it is a treat to watch them in one frame. This pic certainly made us go aww

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Image: Kim Sharma Instagram

Kim and Leander have been dating each other for a while and they are going strong in their relationship

Kim Sharma-Leander Paes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky and Katrina’s mushy pics often make us go aww and we can never get enough of their adorable chemistry

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

The pic had the Nawab of Pataudi kissing Bebo in a beautiful selfie. Don’t miss Taimur’s cuteness in the pic

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Farhan was seen holding his ladylove Shibani close to him as they posed for a quick selfie

Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

