Shahid-Mira’s

love-filled moments

Lubna Khan

OCT 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

A night to remember

Mira Rajput shares a glimpse of her birthday celebration with Shahid Kapoor, and this picture is oh-so-romantic!

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor’s post on Mira Rajput’s birthday

Shahid Kapoor penned a romantic caption on Mira’s birthday that read, “May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes”

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Better together

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for a stunning couple! They tied the knot in 2015, and are parents to two adorable kids Misha and Zain

Video: Mira Rajput Instagram

Couple goals

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput danced at the latter’s parents’ marriage anniversary, and this video left their fans spellbound

Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Hilarious BTS moments

Shahid Kapoor is an absolute ‘fan’ of Mira Rajput in this hilarious BTS video from their ad shoot together

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Valentine’s selfie

Shahid posted this adorable picture with the ‘love of his life’ Mira Rajput on Valentine’s Day, and it left fans swooning over the lovebirds

Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

PDA Alert

Shahid and Mira pack on the PDA in this colourful reel as they wished their fans a Happy Holi!

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

A romantic moment

Mira Rajput shared this dreamy picture with Shahid, and wrote, “I got my eyes on you, and I see you checking me”

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Europe diaries

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in Europe, and shared glimpses from their vacay on Instagram. We’re all hearts for this romantic picture!

 mage: Mira Rajput Instagram

Couples who hike together, stay together! Shahid and Mira went for a hike in the woods, and posted this lovely picture on Instagram

Hiking together

