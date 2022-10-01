Shahid-Mira’s
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
A night to remember
Mira Rajput shares a glimpse of her birthday celebration with Shahid Kapoor, and this picture is oh-so-romantic!
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor’s post on Mira Rajput’s birthday
Shahid Kapoor penned a romantic caption on Mira’s birthday that read, “May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes”
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Better together
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for a stunning couple! They tied the knot in 2015, and are parents to two adorable kids Misha and Zain
Video: Mira Rajput Instagram
Couple goals
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput danced at the latter’s parents’ marriage anniversary, and this video left their fans spellbound
Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Hilarious BTS moments
Shahid Kapoor is an absolute ‘fan’ of Mira Rajput in this hilarious BTS video from their ad shoot together
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Valentine’s selfie
Shahid posted this adorable picture with the ‘love of his life’ Mira Rajput on Valentine’s Day, and it left fans swooning over the lovebirds
Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
PDA Alert
Shahid and Mira pack on the PDA in this colourful reel as they wished their fans a Happy Holi!
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
A romantic moment
Mira Rajput shared this dreamy picture with Shahid, and wrote, “I got my eyes on you, and I see you checking me”
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Europe diaries
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in Europe, and shared glimpses from their vacay on Instagram. We’re all hearts for this romantic picture!
mage: Mira Rajput Instagram
Couples who hike together, stay together! Shahid and Mira went for a hike in the woods, and posted this lovely picture on Instagram
Hiking together
