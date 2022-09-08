Heading 3
Shahid to John- Actors
who love bikes
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid often shows his love for bikes. Recently, he went on a biking trip in Europe with Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
It is a brainer that John started the trend of sports bikes. He loves to ride bikes often
John Abraham
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Ishaan is also a bike lover and a few months back, he went on a biking trip to Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu
Ishaan Khatter
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kunal never misses a chance to show off his ride and every now and then posts pictures on social media
Kunal Kemmu
Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Sanjay Dutt’s one of the dearest hobbies is riding bikes
Sanjay Dutt
Image: Arshad Warsi Instagram
Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi is a bike fanatic and owns several bikes. He often takes biking trips with his friends
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
His bike collection is proof that he loves riding bikes
R Madhavan
Image: Gul Panag Instagram
Gul loves to ride bikes and is obsessed with them
Gul Panag
Image: Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan owns several bikes and often takes his time to ride them
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun has a stylish collection of bikes and he shows them off every now and then
Varun Dhawan
