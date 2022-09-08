Heading 3

Shahid to John- Actors
who love bikes

Shahid often shows his love for bikes. Recently, he went on a biking trip in Europe with Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu

Shahid Kapoor

It is a brainer that John started the trend of sports bikes. He loves to ride bikes often

John Abraham

Ishaan is also a bike lover and a few months back, he went on a biking trip to Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu

Ishaan Khatter

Kunal never misses a chance to show off his ride and every now and then posts pictures on social media

Kunal Kemmu

Sanjay Dutt’s one of the dearest hobbies is riding bikes

Sanjay Dutt

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi is a bike fanatic and owns several bikes. He often takes biking trips with his friends

His bike collection is proof that he loves riding bikes

R Madhavan

Gul loves to ride bikes and is obsessed with them

Gul Panag

Kartik Aaryan owns several bikes and often takes his time to ride them

Kartik Aaryan

Varun has a stylish collection of bikes and he shows them off every now and then

Varun Dhawan

