Shahrukh’s Top 10 Romantic movies 

One of the most iconic movies of all times. Shahrukh had impeccable chemistry with both his co-stars, Aishwarya and Madhuri in the film
Dil Waale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge
Every girl's favourite movie, Raj and Simran have set a very high bar for our expectations when it comes to love. Shahrukh and Kajol looked absolutely adorable in the movie
Veer Zara
This period film proved that no one does romance better than Shah Rukh Khan. He and Zara (portrayed by Preity Zinta) taught us love has no bounds and true love is totally selfless
Dil Toh Pagal Hai
Who doesn’t love an exciting love triangle. Rahul as portrayed by Shah Rukh who doesn’t believe in love until he is destined to fall in love and understands the true meaning of it
Mohabbatein
Shahrukh Khan plays the role of a music teacher who believes in the power of true love even after the love of his life dies. Aishwarya brings the character of his significant other to life very beautifully
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee have great chemistry in this unconventional movie which is clearly visible. Shahrukh Khan’s love for his wife as well as his lover is what adds spice to the film
Kal Ho Na Ho
Another tear jerker, Kal Ho Na Ho taught us that there may not be a tomorrow, so live, love and laugh to your fullest today
Om Shanti Om
A beautiful movie with the cliche of reincarnation and rebirth, this movie made us fall in love with one-sided love. Om’s love for Shanti was so strong that nature brought him back to seek justice for his true love
Image credits: Getty Images
Rab Ne Bana Jodi
Almost every girl dreams of having a husband like Sukhwinder Singh a.k.a Shahrukh Khan. He goes to great lengths to win his wife’s love and affection (portrayed by Anushka Sharma)
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Another romantic movie with the most wonderful dialogues and a love triangle. Shah Rukh moves its viewers with his acting and leaves the heroines portrayed gracefully by Katrina and Anushka, weeping as he parts away from them