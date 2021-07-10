Shahrukh’s Top 10 Romantic movies 

July 10, 2021

Devdas

One of the most iconic movies of all times. Shahrukh had impeccable chemistry with both his co-stars, Aishwarya and Madhuri in the film

Dil Waale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

Every girl's favourite movie, Raj and Simran have set a very high bar for our expectations when it comes to love. Shahrukh and Kajol looked absolutely adorable in the movie

Veer Zara

This period film proved that no one does romance better than Shah Rukh Khan. He and Zara (portrayed by Preity Zinta) taught us love has no bounds and true love is totally selfless

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Who doesn’t love an exciting love triangle. Rahul as portrayed by Shah Rukh who doesn’t believe in love until he is destined to fall in love and understands the true meaning of it

Mohabbatein

Shahrukh Khan plays the role of a music teacher who believes in the power of true love even after the love of his life dies. Aishwarya brings the character of his significant other to life very beautifully

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee have great chemistry in this unconventional movie which is clearly visible. Shahrukh Khan’s love for his wife as well as his lover is what adds spice to the film

Kal Ho Na Ho

Another tear jerker, Kal Ho Na Ho taught us that there may not be a tomorrow, so live, love and laugh to your fullest today

Om Shanti Om

A beautiful movie with the cliche of reincarnation and rebirth, this movie made us fall in love with one-sided love. Om’s love for Shanti was so strong that nature brought him back to seek justice for his true love

Rab Ne Bana Jodi

Almost every girl dreams of having a husband like Sukhwinder Singh a.k.a Shahrukh Khan. He goes to great lengths to win his wife’s love and affection (portrayed by Anushka Sharma)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Another  romantic movie with the most wonderful dialogues and a love triangle. Shah Rukh moves its viewers with his acting and leaves the heroines portrayed gracefully by Katrina and Anushka, weeping as he parts away from them

