FEBRUARY 24, 2024
Shaitaan Trailer Out
Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika has created excitement with its trailer and teaser release
Shaitaan- The Supernatural Thriller
R Madhavan’s character claims control over Ajay Devgn’s daughter, setting a scary and mystery tone
Teaser insights
In the trailer, R Madhavan refers Ajay Devgn’s daughter as Katputli and himself as Bhagwaan
R Madhavan role
Ajay Devgn and Jyothika lead in Shaitaan, struggling to save their daughter from evil forces
Exciting cast
Shaitaan movie has an exciting and scary plot about the battle between good and evil, creating excitement among fans
About Shaitaan
This movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Jio Studios, Devgn films, Panorama studios
Shaitaan Director
Shaitaan is set for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024, offering audiences an immersive experiences
Release date
Ajay Devgn will also star in Singham Again, expanding Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with new character and promising stellar performances
Ajay Devgn’s upcoming Singham Again
The success of the Singham franchise led to the introduction of Simmba and Sooryavanshi, with Singham Again poised to continue the expansion
Singham Universe Expansion
Ajay Devgn’s future projects
Beyond Shaitaan and Singham Again, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming projects include Maidaan, Auron mein kahaan dam tha, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4
