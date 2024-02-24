Heading 3

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Shaitaan Trailer Out

Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika has created excitement with its trailer and teaser release

Shaitaan- The Supernatural Thriller

video source- ajaydevgn

R Madhavan’s character claims control over Ajay Devgn’s daughter, setting a scary and mystery tone

video source- ajaydevgn

Teaser insights

In the trailer, R Madhavan refers Ajay Devgn’s daughter as Katputli and himself as Bhagwaan

Image source- actormaddy

R Madhavan role

Ajay Devgn and Jyothika lead in Shaitaan, struggling to save their daughter from evil forces

Exciting cast

Image source- ajaydevgn

Shaitaan movie has an exciting and scary plot about the battle between good and evil, creating excitement among fans

About Shaitaan

Image source- ajaydevgn

This movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Jio Studios, Devgn films, Panorama studios 

Shaitaan Director

Image source- ajaydevgn

Shaitaan is set for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024, offering audiences an immersive experiences

Release date

Image source- ajaydevgn

Ajay Devgn will also star in Singham Again, expanding Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with new character and promising stellar performances

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming Singham Again

Image source- ajaydevgn

The success of the Singham franchise led to the introduction of Simmba and Sooryavanshi, with Singham Again poised to continue the expansion

Singham Universe Expansion

Image source- ajaydevgn

Ajay Devgn’s future projects

Image source- ajaydevgn

Beyond Shaitaan and Singham Again, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming projects include Maidaan, Auron mein kahaan dam tha, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4

