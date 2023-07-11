Heading 3
Shakti Arora on bagging GHKKPM
Shakti Arora is seen essaying the character of Dr. Ishaan Bhosle in the second innings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Despite recently roping in the role, Shakti’s character is being loved by the audience
The artist reveals that despite the praise, there is pressure to excel and maintain the TRP of the show
Shakti is in awe of Rekhaji, a timeless beauty, and is honored to be associated with this show which is close to her heart
Arora acknowledges the responsibility to carry forward the show’s legacy and to win the hearts of the people
Do you know that Shakti Arora was offered the role of ACP Virat Chavan for this show? But he was not able to accept the role owing to personal commitments at the time
The actor was happy for Neil Bhatt, and the immense success and love he received for his role! But he felt FOMO of not accepting the role
With the generation leap, the actor was offered the role of Dr. Ishaan Bhosle and he accepted it without any second thoughts
Shakti Arora is glad to be part of this celebrated show. He feels that things have come to a full circle
The star appreciates his co-stars and hopes that they can grow together and succeed
