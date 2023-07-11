Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

JULY 11, 2023

Shakti Arora on bagging GHKKPM 

Shakti Arora is seen essaying the character of Dr. Ishaan Bhosle in the second innings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

 Ishaan Bhosle 

Despite recently roping in the role, Shakti’s character is being loved by the audience

 Praise 

The artist reveals that despite the praise, there is pressure to excel and maintain the TRP of the show 

Pressure 

Shakti is in awe of Rekhaji, a timeless beauty, and is honored to be associated with this show which is close to her heart 

Admiration 

Arora acknowledges the responsibility to carry forward the show’s legacy and to win the hearts of the people 

Responsibility 

Do you know that Shakti Arora was offered the role of ACP Virat Chavan for this show? But he was not able to accept the role owing to personal commitments at the time

Unaccepted offer 

The actor was happy for Neil Bhatt, and the immense success and love he received for his role! But he felt FOMO of not accepting the role 

FOMO

With the generation leap, the actor was offered the role of Dr. Ishaan Bhosle and he accepted it without any second thoughts

New opportunities 

Shakti Arora is glad to be part of this celebrated show. He feels that things have come to a full circle 

Full circle

The star appreciates his co-stars and hopes that they can grow together and succeed 

Co-stars 

