Akshat Sundrani

MAR 21, 2022

Shama Sikander & James' dreamy wedding

Engagement

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

Shama Sikander and James Milliron got engaged in 2015 and intended to marry in 2020. However, the pandemic led them to postpone the wedding

The pair tied the knot on March 14 in Goa in an intimate ceremony attended by just close friends and family

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

D-day

The duo made a statement in matching white ensembles. Shama donned a beautiful white gown to her wedding, and she completed the look with a sheer white veil. The groom looked great in a classic suit set in the same white colour as the bride

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

Wedding outfits

The wedding pictures appeared to be absolutely breathtaking and it left everyone in awe

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

Breathtaking wedding

Shama and James looked absolutely stunning on the Sangeet night

Sangeet night

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

Their wedding appeared to be absolutely dreamy and the couple looked to be smitten in love

All love

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram 

The pair exchanged wedding vows in accordance with Christian rituals

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

Christian rituals

On the Sangeet night, they did a couple dance on stage that appeared to be straight out of a movie

Couple dance

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

Celebration of love

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

The wedding appeared to be nothing less than a celebration of love and happiness

Sealed with a kiss

Image: The Wedding Story Instagram

Mr. and Mrs. Milliron sealed it with a kiss, leaving everyone awestruck

