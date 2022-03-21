Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 21, 2022
Shama Sikander & James' dreamy wedding
Engagement
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
Shama Sikander and James Milliron got engaged in 2015 and intended to marry in 2020. However, the pandemic led them to postpone the wedding
The pair tied the knot on March 14 in Goa in an intimate ceremony attended by just close friends and family
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
D-day
The duo made a statement in matching white ensembles. Shama donned a beautiful white gown to her wedding, and she completed the look with a sheer white veil. The groom looked great in a classic suit set in the same white colour as the bride
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
Wedding outfits
The wedding pictures appeared to be absolutely breathtaking and it left everyone in awe
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
Breathtaking wedding
Shama and James looked absolutely stunning on the Sangeet night
Sangeet night
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
Their wedding appeared to be absolutely dreamy and the couple looked to be smitten in love
All love
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
The pair exchanged wedding vows in accordance with Christian rituals
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
Christian rituals
On the Sangeet night, they did a couple dance on stage that appeared to be straight out of a movie
Couple dance
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
Celebration of love
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
The wedding appeared to be nothing less than a celebration of love and happiness
Sealed with a kiss
Image: The Wedding Story Instagram
Mr. and Mrs. Milliron sealed it with a kiss, leaving everyone awestruck
