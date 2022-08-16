Heading 3
Shamita Shetty in pretty floral outfits
Arushi Srivastava
AUGUST 16, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
In the post shared by the actress, she is seen goofing around with her sister Shilpa Shetty. She sported a multicolour floral print chiffon dress with puff sleeves
Twirling in yellow short dress
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
In the post shared by the actress, she is seen goofing around with her sister Shilpa Shetty. She sported a multicolour floral print chiffon dress with puff sleeves
Multicolour floral dress
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
Shamita Shetty has worn the perfect outfit for a Sunday brunch as she looks stunning in brown floral print off-shoulder dress
Off-shoulder long dress
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
The star is seen walking in style in a park, and she sported a white suit with pink floral print on the kurta
Walk in the park in white suit
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
Shamita has been ruling the fashion industry with her sizzling looks. Here she sported a black shimmery outfit with net detailing on the bottom
Glam black dress
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
Bigg Boss OTT star looks surreal in the blue striped dress with rose print all over it
Cold shoulder free flow dress
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
The actress looks mystical in the off-shoulder pink and green floral print dress that gives a tropical vibe
Off-shoulder tropical look
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
Shamita looks adorable in the pastel blue short dress with floral design. She paired it with white sneakers
Summer breezy dress
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
The actress looks party ready in the blush pink floral dress
Blush pink dress
Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram
The actress exudes beach vibes with her kaftan dress that has multicolour floral print
Multicolour Kaftan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who played patriotic characters