Shamita Shetty in pretty floral outfits

Arushi Srivastava

AUGUST 16, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen goofing around with her sister Shilpa Shetty. She sported a multicolour floral print chiffon dress with puff sleeves

Twirling in yellow        short dress

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

  Multicolour floral        dress

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

Shamita Shetty has worn the perfect outfit for a Sunday brunch as she looks stunning in brown floral print off-shoulder dress

  Off-shoulder long dress

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

The star is seen walking in style in a park, and she sported a white suit with pink floral print on the kurta

  Walk in the park    in white suit

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

Shamita has been ruling the fashion industry with her sizzling looks. Here she sported a black shimmery outfit with net detailing on the bottom

   Glam black dress

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

Bigg Boss OTT star looks surreal in the blue striped dress with rose print all over it

  Cold shoulder            free flow dress

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

The actress looks mystical in the off-shoulder pink and green floral print dress that gives a tropical vibe

   Off-shoulder tropical look

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

Shamita looks adorable in the pastel blue short dress with floral design. She paired it with white sneakers

   Summer breezy dress

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

The actress looks party ready in the blush pink floral dress

    Blush pink dress

Image source- Shamita Shetty instagram

The actress exudes beach vibes with her kaftan dress that has multicolour floral print

   Multicolour Kaftan

