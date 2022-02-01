Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

FEB 01, 2022

Shamita Shetty’s Bollywood journey

Bollywood debut

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the multi-starrer musical romance film Mohabbatein, which catapulted her to stardom

Image: IMDb

Her debut performance earned her the IIFA Award for Female Star Debut of the Year

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

IIFA Award

She gave classic dance numbers such as Sharara Sharara in Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in 2001 and Chori Pe Chori in Saathiya in 2002

Video: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Dance numbers

Following Mohabbatein, she appeared in the Dharmesh Darshan directorial Bewafaa in 2005

Image: IMDb

Post-debut

She co-starred with her sister Shilpa Shetty in the 2005 release Fareb, directed by Deepak Tijori

Fareb

Image: IMDb

The same year, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Zeher, for which she was nominated for a Stardust Award as Star of the Year Female in 2006

Image: IMDb

Zeher

In 2007, she starred in Anubhav Sinha's multi-starrer Cash, which garnered mixed reviews from critics

Image: IMDb

Cash

Shamita then took a break from the limelight when her career hit rock bottom

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Long break

In 2020, Shamita made her comeback in the thriller Black Widows, which was released on ZEE5

Image: IMDb

Black Widows

Then, she appeared in the Sushrut Jain directorial, The Tenant, as Meera. It was screened in the Los Angeles Indian Film Festival

Image: IMDb

Comeback

