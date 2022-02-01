Entertainment
FEB 01, 2022
Shamita Shetty’s Bollywood journey
Bollywood debut
Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the multi-starrer musical romance film Mohabbatein, which catapulted her to stardom
Image: IMDb
Her debut performance earned her the IIFA Award for Female Star Debut of the Year
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
IIFA Award
She gave classic dance numbers such as Sharara Sharara in Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in 2001 and Chori Pe Chori in Saathiya in 2002
Video: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Dance numbers
Following Mohabbatein, she appeared in the Dharmesh Darshan directorial Bewafaa in 2005
Image: IMDb
Post-debut
She co-starred with her sister Shilpa Shetty in the 2005 release Fareb, directed by Deepak Tijori
Fareb
Image: IMDb
The same year, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Zeher, for which she was nominated for a Stardust Award as Star of the Year Female in 2006
Image: IMDb
Zeher
In 2007, she starred in Anubhav Sinha's multi-starrer Cash, which garnered mixed reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Cash
Shamita then took a break from the limelight when her career hit rock bottom
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Long break
In 2020, Shamita made her comeback in the thriller Black Widows, which was released on ZEE5
Image: IMDb
Black Widows
Then, she appeared in the Sushrut Jain directorial, The Tenant, as Meera. It was screened in the Los Angeles Indian Film Festival
Image: IMDb
Comeback
