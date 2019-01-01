Shanaya-Ananya’s

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor look gorgeous in this selfie. They have been best friends since childhood, and their friendship has stood the test of time
Twinning in white
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor ace casual style in this stunning picture. While Ananya rocked a white tube top with light blue denims, Shanaya paired a white top with matching shorts
Better together
Besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are often seen partying together. The ladies have a strong fashion game, and this picture is proof!
BFFs since childhood
Bhavana Pandey posted this adorable video of baby Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dressed in traditional outfits, flaunting their mehendi-adorned hands
A trip down memory lane
Their girl squad also includes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and here’s an adorable throwback video of little Ananya, Shanaya, and Suhana dancing to Yeh Mera Dil from Don in swimsuits
Squad goals
Shanaya posted this picture in 2019 back when Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. She penned an emotional note that read, “I know how hard you’ve worked for this and you truly deserve all the happiness and success the world has to offer. The most special day, my superstar’s entry. I love you.”
Goofy picture
On Shanaya’s birthday, Ananya Panday posted this cute yet goofy picture together and wrote, “For me, the sun always shines wherever Shanaya is. happy bday to my soul sister, I love u for life papaya #BiggestMess.”
Little Munchkins
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor look too cute in this childhood picture. They have come a long way together, and while Ananya has already been a part of many movies, Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak
On Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday was asked if her friendship with Suhana and Shanaya will survive post their Bollywood debuts. She replied, “Yes. Because it's not even friendship anymore. I think it's family. It's always been family. I would like to believe that it wouldn't affect our friendship
Partners in crime
Bestie love
“From cradle to grave,” wrote Ananya Panday, while sharing this adorable black and white picture together
