Shanaya-Ananya’s

BFF moments

Lubna Khan

SEPT 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Double Trouble

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor look gorgeous in this selfie. They have been best friends since childhood, and their friendship has stood the test of time

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Twinning in white

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor ace casual style in this stunning picture. While Ananya rocked a white tube top with light blue denims, Shanaya paired a white top with matching shorts

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Better together

Besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are often seen partying together. The ladies have a strong fashion game, and this picture is proof!

Video: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

BFFs since childhood

Bhavana Pandey posted this adorable video of baby Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dressed in traditional outfits, flaunting their mehendi-adorned hands

Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

A trip down memory lane

Their girl squad also includes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and here’s an adorable throwback video of little Ananya, Shanaya, and Suhana dancing to Yeh Mera Dil from Don in swimsuits

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Squad goals

Shanaya posted this picture in 2019 back when Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. She penned an emotional note that read, “I know how hard you’ve worked for this and you truly deserve all the happiness and success the world has to offer. The most special day, my superstar’s entry. I love you.”

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Goofy picture

On Shanaya’s birthday, Ananya Panday posted this cute yet goofy picture together and wrote, “For me, the sun always shines wherever Shanaya is. happy bday to my soul sister, I love u for life papaya #BiggestMess.”

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Little Munchkins

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor look too cute in this childhood picture. They have come a long way together, and while Ananya has already been a part of many movies, Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

On Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday was asked if her friendship with Suhana and Shanaya will survive post their Bollywood debuts. She replied, “Yes. Because it's not even friendship anymore. I think it's family. It's always been family. I would like to believe that it wouldn't affect our friendship

Partners in crime

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Bestie love

“From cradle to grave,” wrote Ananya Panday, while sharing this adorable black and white picture together

