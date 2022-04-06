Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
APR 06, 2022
Heading 3
Shanaya Kapoor approved summer
outfits
Magic & mystery of black
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Every girl swears by black and so does Shanaya. She chose this summer-appropriate LBD and looked like a diva
Classy and crazy
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Red is one of those colours that instantly elevates your look. Shanaya too approves of it as she wore this beautiful dress
This floral dress is everything. It’s cute, classy, and breezy. Take cues from Shanaya’s makeup too
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Hello, summer vibe
She owned this beige outfit like a queen. Her hair and make-up are also on point
The world is Shanaya’s runway
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya wore a cute blue crop top with distressed denim and looked uber cool in this dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Denim never goes off style
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya wore a brown sports bra with denim shorts and spelled hotness and cuteness at the same time
Walking on sunshine
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya is blooming in this white dress. This look is simple yet chic
New summer dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looks pretty in this grey dress. The golden hour is adding to her beauty
Dressed to impress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Green never looked so hot until Shanaya decided to wear it. This body-hugging dress needs to be added to summer wardrobe
It’s the *DRESS* for me
