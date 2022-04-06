Entertainment

 Anjali Sinha

APR 06, 2022

Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor approved summer
outfits

Magic & mystery of black

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Every girl swears by black and so does Shanaya. She chose this summer-appropriate LBD and looked like a diva

Classy and crazy

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Red is one of those colours that instantly elevates your look. Shanaya too approves of it as she wore this beautiful dress

This floral dress is everything. It’s cute, classy, and breezy. Take cues from Shanaya’s makeup too

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Hello, summer vibe

She owned this beige outfit like a queen. Her hair and make-up are also on point

The world is Shanaya’s runway

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya wore a cute blue crop top with distressed denim and looked uber cool in this dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Denim never goes off style

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya wore a brown sports bra with denim shorts and spelled hotness and cuteness at the same time

Walking on sunshine

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya is blooming in this white dress. This look is simple yet chic

New summer dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looks pretty in this grey dress. The golden hour is adding to her beauty

Dressed to impress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Green never looked so hot until Shanaya decided to wear it. This body-hugging dress needs to be added to summer wardrobe

It’s the *DRESS* for me

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Closer look at Alia Bhatt’s favourites

Click Here