Shanaya Kapoor-The emerging fashionista
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Every girl swears by black and so does Shanaya. She looks ravishing in this stunning black gown with a high bun
Bewitching in black
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star kid is a true diva as she aces this beautiful outfit with utmost grace
Ethnic done right
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
All we can think of - ‘Good looks, Good looks & Good looks’ as Shanaya dons this mustard colour slip dress which is backless
Classy & Crazy
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The soon-to-be debutant Shanaya exudes charm in this green saree with an embellished blouse. We love her hair with gajra too!
Gorgeous in green
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Red is a colour that elevates any look instantly and our emerging fashionista too approves of it
Ravishing in red
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This bodycon green dress SCREAMS sexiness and we are taking notes, definitely!
Nothing but good looks
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looks good in this brown sports bra and denim shorts and spells hotness and cuteness at the same time
Summer vibes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya is blooming in this chic white bodycon dress with full sleeves and the detailing of this outfit is pretty noticeable and trendy
Vision in white
She looks pretty in this simple yet stylish grey dress and the golden hour is adding to the beauty
Dress to impress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This yellow comfy outfit by Shanaya needs a place in our wardrobes RIGHT AWAY!
Yellow is mood
