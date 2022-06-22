Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor-The emerging fashionista

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Every girl swears by black and so does Shanaya. She looks ravishing in this stunning black gown with a high bun

Bewitching in black

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The star kid is a true diva as she aces this beautiful outfit with utmost grace

Ethnic done right

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

All we can think of - ‘Good looks, Good looks & Good looks’ as Shanaya dons this mustard colour slip dress which is backless

Classy & Crazy

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The soon-to-be debutant Shanaya exudes charm in this green saree with an embellished blouse. We love her hair with gajra too!

Gorgeous in green

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Red is a colour that elevates any look instantly and our emerging fashionista too approves of it

Ravishing in red

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This bodycon green dress SCREAMS sexiness and we are taking notes, definitely!

Nothing but good looks

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looks good in this brown sports bra and denim shorts and spells hotness and cuteness at the same time

Summer vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya is blooming in this chic white bodycon dress with full sleeves and the detailing of this outfit is pretty noticeable and trendy

Vision in white

She looks pretty in this simple yet stylish grey dress and the golden hour is adding to the beauty

Dress to impress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This yellow comfy outfit by Shanaya needs a place in our wardrobes RIGHT AWAY!

Yellow is mood

