Hemelin Darlong

Fashion

JULY 16, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor Inspired Outfits

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya’s beach outfit where she looks adorable and hot at the same time, is super cute

Beach ready look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Her stunning body fits perfectly in bodycon dresses and makes her look incredible

Black bodycon dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Stunning lehenga look

Shanaya looks amazingly beautiful in this lehenga. Her makeup look sits perfectly with the outfit

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She gives the Y2K look with this pretty outfit of hers

White Y2K

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Besides her pretty white dress, Shanaya's makeup looks splendid on her

Off-shoulder white dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya aced this pose and bikini look, making her look gorgeous and sexy

Blue bikini theory

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya’s look in a suit makes her look like a powerful admirable and stunning strong lady

Boss girl

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

No one could ever deny the fact that Shanaya looks stunning, sexy, and gorgeous in sarees

Green Saree look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

The best basic look for a dinner or lunch date, Shanaya aced this look 

Blue on Denim

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya looks extremely astonishing in this white mesh transparent dress, that is gorgeous and alluring

The Dress

