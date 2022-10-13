Shanaya Kapoor's BFFs
ft. Suhana, Ananya
Akriti Anand
OCT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya relaxing with Suhana
Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture with her best friend Suhana Khan as they relaxed on a sunny afternoon
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Dancing divas
Shanaya Kapoor shared a video in which she is seen dancing with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday inside water
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Fun dance
Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are seen goofing around in the picture
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Childhood memories
Shanaya shared a video from their childhood days in which they are seen dancing
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The budding actress is seen posing with her girls
Shanaya with her girls
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Wondering what’s the joke!
Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are just like any other BFFs as they share a hearty laugh in the pool
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Trip down memory lane
Ananya Panday shared a picture from her childhood days featuring Suhana, Shanaya and Navya
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Turning 21
Ananya wished Shanaya in style on her 21st birthday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Hot friends
Ananya and Shanaya look hot as they pose during the day
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Best Friends Forever
Not only Shanaya but Ananya Panday also shares a lot of pictures with her BFF. She shared a beautiful picture with Suhana
