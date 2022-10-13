Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor's BFFs

ft. Suhana, Ananya

Akriti Anand

OCT 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya relaxing with Suhana

Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture with her best friend Suhana Khan as they relaxed on a sunny afternoon

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Dancing divas

Shanaya Kapoor shared a video in which she is seen dancing with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday inside water

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Fun dance

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are seen goofing around in the picture

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Childhood memories

Shanaya shared a video from their childhood days in which they are seen dancing

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The budding actress is seen posing with her girls

Shanaya with her girls

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Wondering what’s the joke!

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are just like any other BFFs as they share a hearty laugh in the pool

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Trip down memory lane

Ananya Panday shared a picture from her childhood days featuring Suhana, Shanaya and Navya

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Turning 21

Ananya wished Shanaya in style on her 21st birthday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Hot friends

Ananya and Shanaya look hot as they pose during the day

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Best Friends Forever

Not only Shanaya but Ananya Panday also shares a lot of pictures with her BFF. She shared a beautiful picture with Suhana

