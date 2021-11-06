Nov 6, 2021
Shanaya Kapoor's
pics with her
girl gang
P R Gayathri
Shanaya Kapoor was spotted partying with her close friend Ananya Panday and cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Star Kid BestiesImage: Instagram
She shares a very close-knitted bond with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan as they grew up together
Girl SquadImage: Instagram
Just like Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana will also soon be seen in movies
Same Career GoalsImage: Instagram
Like any Bollywood lover, all three star kids love SRK. They even got their squad pictures clicked by Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan FansImage: Instagram
The three beautiful ladies also referred to as ‘The Charlie’s Angels of Bollywood’, have an extremely special bond and are as important to each other as family
Family PicImage: Instagram
Her girl squad is incomplete without Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan
Childhood FriendsImage: Instagram
Her throwback picture saw baby Ananya and Suhana playing Holi with Shanaya and looking cute
Holi CelebrationImage: Instagram
The girls often meet up and party together
Picture PerfectImage: Instagram
Shanaya captioned this picture ‘my kinda crazy’ and was spotted twinning with her friends
Twinning & WinningImage: Instagram
The diva’s stylish looks are all things fun and fab!
Fashion ForwardImage: Instagram
