Nov 6, 2021

Shanaya Kapoor's
pics with her
girl gang   

Shanaya Kapoor was spotted partying with her close friend Ananya Panday and cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Star Kid Besties

Image: Instagram

She shares a very close-knitted bond with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan as they grew up together

Girl Squad

Image: Instagram

Just like Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana will also soon be seen in movies

Same Career Goals

Image: Instagram

Like any Bollywood lover, all three star kids love SRK. They even got their squad pictures clicked by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Fans

Image: Instagram

The three beautiful ladies also referred to as ‘The Charlie’s Angels of Bollywood’, have an extremely special bond and are as important to each other as family

Family Pic

Image: Instagram

Her girl squad is incomplete without Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan

Childhood Friends

Image: Instagram

Her throwback picture saw baby Ananya and Suhana playing Holi with Shanaya and looking cute

Holi Celebration

Image: Instagram

The girls often meet up and party together

Picture Perfect

Image: Instagram

Shanaya captioned this picture ‘my kinda crazy’ and was spotted twinning with her friends

Twinning & Winning

Image: Instagram

The diva’s stylish looks are all things fun and fab!

Fashion Forward

Image: Instagram

