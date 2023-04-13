Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Entertainment 

APRIL 13, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor’s Fitness Diary 

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. She is ready to enter Bollywood with Dharma Productions’ film Bedhadak 

Already A Star

While she is yet to prove her acting skills, Shanaya gained popularity for her toned and sleek look 

Staying Fit 

Shanaya Kapoor has some diet and fitness routines. Let’s check out 

Diet And Fitness Lessons 

Shanaya does not follow strict rules. She follows a basic and functional fitness regime 

Keeping It Simple

Workouts Should Be Fun

Workout does not always mean gymming. Shanaya adds yoga and pilates to make it fun 

Shanaya is always up for challenges to increase their stamina and strength 

Challenging Yourself 

She loves to dance which increases her flexibility 

Love Dancing 

She tries to stay hydrated all day long as water helps to flush toxins 

Hydration

Shanaya believes that eating clean and healthy food goes a long way 

Eating Right

To stay motivated, Shanaya eats her favourite treats which are waffles and fries

Favourite Treats 

