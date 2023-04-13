APRIL 13, 2023
Shanaya Kapoor’s Fitness Diary
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. She is ready to enter Bollywood with Dharma Productions’ film Bedhadak
Already A Star
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
While she is yet to prove her acting skills, Shanaya gained popularity for her toned and sleek look
Staying Fit
Shanaya Kapoor has some diet and fitness routines. Let’s check out
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Diet And Fitness Lessons
Shanaya does not follow strict rules. She follows a basic and functional fitness regime
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Keeping It Simple
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Workouts Should Be Fun
Workout does not always mean gymming. Shanaya adds yoga and pilates to make it fun
Shanaya is always up for challenges to increase their stamina and strength
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Challenging Yourself
She loves to dance which increases her flexibility
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Love Dancing
She tries to stay hydrated all day long as water helps to flush toxins
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Hydration
Shanaya believes that eating clean and healthy food goes a long way
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Eating Right
To stay motivated, Shanaya eats her favourite treats which are waffles and fries
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Favourite Treats
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.