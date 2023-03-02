mar 02, 2023
Shanaya Kapoor’s Selfie Game
Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is an upcoming actress and assistant director. She is going to be seen in Karan Johar’s next titled Bedhadak
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor dropped the most adorable selfie with her dog Scooby!
The one with Scooby
Shanaya is seen posing in yellow with a stunning view in the back
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Happy Vibes
Here’s a glamorous Shanaya Kapoor selfie from Paris!
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya in Paris
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
No make-up selfie
Shanaya flaunts her naturally glowing skin with minimal make-up
Shanaya Kapoor stuns everyone with her innocent looks and flawless hair
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Hair goals
She looks gorgeous dressed in a black dress paired with an elegant neckpiece
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Beautiful in black
Shanaya Kapoor is seen casually sipping her drink and clicking a picture-perfect selfie
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Just a casual day
Enjoying the sunshine, Shanaya slays in this beautiful picture of hers
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Sun-kissed!
This smiling selfie of Shanaya will take your heart away
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Smile, shine, repeat
