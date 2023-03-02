mar 02, 2023

Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor’s Selfie Game

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is an upcoming actress and assistant director. She is going to be seen in Karan Johar’s next titled Bedhadak

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


Shanaya Kapoor dropped the most adorable selfie with her dog Scooby!

The one with Scooby


Shanaya is seen posing in yellow with a stunning view in the back

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Happy Vibes

Here’s a glamorous Shanaya Kapoor selfie from Paris!

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya in Paris 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

No make-up selfie

Shanaya flaunts her naturally glowing skin with minimal make-up

Shanaya Kapoor stuns everyone with her innocent looks and flawless hair

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Hair goals

She looks gorgeous dressed in a black dress paired with an elegant neckpiece 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Beautiful in black

Shanaya Kapoor is seen casually sipping her drink and clicking a picture-perfect selfie

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Just a casual day

Enjoying the sunshine, Shanaya slays in this beautiful picture of hers 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Sun-kissed!

This smiling selfie of Shanaya will take your heart away

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Smile, shine, repeat

