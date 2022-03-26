Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 26, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep’s Dubai vacay
Dubai vacay
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
The mother-daughter duo recently jetted off to Dubai for their vacay and are having the time of their lives
Shanaya embarked on some desert adventures and exuded confidence
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Desert adventures
Shanaya looked absolutely stunning as she took a dip in the pool
Aqua baby
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Maheep looked sizzling as she struck a pose in the pool against the picturesque skyline of Dubai, donning a bikini
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
Mama Kapoor
Gorgeous in green
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous as she posed in a stylish green outfit against Dubai's breathtaking skyline
Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Wanderlust and Desert dust
The Bedhadak actress shared a little glimpse of herself soaking in the breathtaking desert vibe
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
Maheep snapped a candid shot of her daughter Shanaya as they sat in a restaurant
Shanaya’s candid
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
Mama Kapoor looked beautiful as she enjoyed a drink while admiring views of the spectacular Burj Khalifa
Radiated grace
