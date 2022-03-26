Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 26, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep’s Dubai vacay

Dubai vacay

Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

The mother-daughter duo recently jetted off to Dubai for their vacay and are having the time of their lives

Shanaya embarked on some desert adventures and exuded confidence

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Desert adventures

Shanaya looked absolutely stunning as she took a dip in the pool

Aqua baby

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Maheep looked sizzling as she struck a pose in the pool against the picturesque skyline of Dubai, donning a bikini

Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

Mama Kapoor

Gorgeous in green

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous as she posed in a stylish green outfit against Dubai's breathtaking skyline

Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Wanderlust and Desert dust

The Bedhadak actress shared a little glimpse of herself soaking in the breathtaking desert vibe

Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

Maheep snapped a candid shot of her daughter Shanaya as they sat in a restaurant

Shanaya’s candid

Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

Mama Kapoor looked beautiful as she enjoyed a drink while admiring views of the spectacular Burj Khalifa

Radiated grace

