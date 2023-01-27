Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 27, 2023

Sharawanand's
star-studded engagement 

Image: Siva

Telugu actor Sharwanand is the latest to take the plunge as the Jaanu star got engaged recently

Sharwanand gets hitched

Image: Siva

He exchanged rings with Rakshita in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad recently, and the sneak peeks from the ceremony have taken the internet by storm

Fiancee Rakshita

Despite it being a low-key affair, who’s who from the South film industry was present at the function

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

A star-studded affair

Image: Siva

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his better half Surekha graced the engagement ceremony

Chiranjeevi & Surekha

Mega Power Star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also seen posing with the newly-engaged couple

Ram Charan & Upasana

Image: Siva

Tollywood stalwart Nagarjun also arrived at the celebration along with his better half, Amala Akkineni

Image: Siva

Nagarjuna & Amala

Their son and actor Akhil Akkineni was also spotted at the engagement ceremony in an ethnic Avatar. Additionally, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati also marked his attendance

Image: Siva

Rana Daggubati & Akhil Akkineni

Several others from the world of South cinema also attended the engagement celebration of Sharwanand and Rakshita

Image: Siva

An evening to remember

For those who do not know, Rakshita Reddy is a techie from the USA. Originally from Andhra Pradesh, she belongs to a political family

Image: Siva

Who is Rakshita Reddy?

If the reports are to be believed this is a love cum arranged marriage

Image: Siva

Love cum arrange marriage

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here