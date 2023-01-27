JAN 27, 2023
Sharawanand's
star-studded engagement
Image: Siva
Telugu actor Sharwanand is the latest to take the plunge as the Jaanu star got engaged recently
Sharwanand gets hitched
Image: Siva
He exchanged rings with Rakshita in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad recently, and the sneak peeks from the ceremony have taken the internet by storm
Fiancee Rakshita
Despite it being a low-key affair, who’s who from the South film industry was present at the function
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
A star-studded affair
Image: Siva
Megastar Chiranjeevi and his better half Surekha graced the engagement ceremony
Chiranjeevi & Surekha
Mega Power Star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also seen posing with the newly-engaged couple
Ram Charan & Upasana
Image: Siva
Tollywood stalwart Nagarjun also arrived at the celebration along with his better half, Amala Akkineni
Image: Siva
Nagarjuna & Amala
Their son and actor Akhil Akkineni was also spotted at the engagement ceremony in an ethnic Avatar. Additionally, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati also marked his attendance
Image: Siva
Rana Daggubati & Akhil Akkineni
Several others from the world of South cinema also attended the engagement celebration of Sharwanand and Rakshita
Image: Siva
An evening to remember
For those who do not know, Rakshita Reddy is a techie from the USA. Originally from Andhra Pradesh, she belongs to a political family
Image: Siva
Who is Rakshita Reddy?
If the reports are to be believed this is a love cum arranged marriage
Image: Siva
Love cum arrange marriage
