Pujya Doss

November 7, 2023

Entertainment

She fell first but he fell harder K-dramas

A fantasy mystery drama about a man and woman who share the same emotional state. Eun Gye Hoon is a chef who sets up a restaurant in the town where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago

Image: tvN

Eat, Love, Kill 

During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice

Image: tvN

Vincenzo 

Not wanting to lose his chance to become a human, Woo Yeo explains to Lee Dam their predicament and suggests living together until they figure out a solution

Image: tvN

My Roommate Is A Gumiho 

Life is upended for a prosecutor after meeting his new intern who becomes a prime murder suspect soon after joining his office

Image: SBS

Suspicious Partner 

A road to emotional healing opens up for an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital

Image: tvN

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay 

An ex-con and his friends fight to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class 

This is the story of a CEO and his art curator from an art museum, where she falls for him first trying fake dating

Image: tvN

Her Private Life 

Starring Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, the retro-romantic series Snowdrop tells the love story of Im Soo Ho, a North Korean spy, who is discovered injured by Young Ro, a college student

Image: JTBC

Snowdrop 

This 2020 Netflix series is based on the life of Oh Mi Joo, a translator and an ex-national sprinter Ki Seon Gyeom

Image: JTBC

Run On

Yeon Joo is a surgeon living in the real world, and her father is the author of the famous webcomic W, in which Kang Chul was the main character in the story

Image: MBC

W : Two Worlds

