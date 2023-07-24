Heading 3

JULY 24, 2023

Sheezan Khan’s fear of being judged 

Sheezan Khan made his acting debut with Zee TV’s Jodha Akbar

Debut 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

The actor is acclaimed for his lead role in SAB TV’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show was popular on social media platforms 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

Fame 

The suicide of his co-star and girlfriend Tunisha Sharma put him through a lot of hardships 

Curveball 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

The Chandra Nandini artist was accused of 'abetment of suicide' 

Accusation 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

 Rough patch 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

The Silsila Pyaar Ka hero was arrested by the police. He faced criticism and trolls owing to these serious allegations 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

Shock 

The Nazar 2 protagonist was granted bail after 70 days but he was shocked to know that he was replaced in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul 

The Prithvi Vallabh- Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi star was desperately looking for work and Khatron Ke Khiladi turned out to be an excellent opportunity 

Hope 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

The Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan actor signed the show immediately and he was ecstatic about this second chance 

Joy 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

 Bond 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

The Tara From Satara hero shares a heartwarming and friendly bond with most of the contestants 

Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram

The Pavitra: Bharose Ke Safar artist commented that being a part of KKK 13 was worth it and his journey in the show was amazing 

Journey 

