Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 24, 2023
Sheezan Khan’s fear of being judged
Sheezan Khan made his acting debut with Zee TV’s Jodha Akbar
Debut
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
The actor is acclaimed for his lead role in SAB TV’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show was popular on social media platforms
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
Fame
The suicide of his co-star and girlfriend Tunisha Sharma put him through a lot of hardships
Curveball
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
The Chandra Nandini artist was accused of 'abetment of suicide'
Accusation
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
Rough patch
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
The Silsila Pyaar Ka hero was arrested by the police. He faced criticism and trolls owing to these serious allegations
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
Shock
The Nazar 2 protagonist was granted bail after 70 days but he was shocked to know that he was replaced in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
The Prithvi Vallabh- Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi star was desperately looking for work and Khatron Ke Khiladi turned out to be an excellent opportunity
Hope
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
The Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan actor signed the show immediately and he was ecstatic about this second chance
Joy
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
Bond
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
The Tara From Satara hero shares a heartwarming and friendly bond with most of the contestants
Image: Sheezan Khan’s Instagram
The Pavitra: Bharose Ke Safar artist commented that being a part of KKK 13 was worth it and his journey in the show was amazing
Journey
