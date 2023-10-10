Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

10 OCTOBER, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill admitted to the hospital

The Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill became one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13

TV Debut with Bigg Boss 13

Shehnaaz Gill introduced herself as Punjab Ki Katrina and was known for her fun side and making strong bonds

Punjab Ki Katrina

Before entering the Bollywood industry the actress and singer shocked her fans by losing 12 kgs within 6 months

Massive transformation

Shehnaaz Gill is also known for her strong bond with Salman Khan and made her Bollywood debut with Kisi ka Bhai kisiki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

Bollywood debut

The actress took one step ahead in her career with a chat show. From Rajkumar Rao to Vicky Kaushal many popular stars were invited

Chat show

In the latest movie “Thank You for Coming” Shehnaaz Gill was seen with popular actress Bhumi Pednekar and was loved by her fans

Latest movie

While promoting her recent film, the actress got hospitalized in Mumbai because of food infection

Food infection

While the actress updated about her health, veteran actor Anil Kapoor commented addressing her as Mumtaz

Get well soon

The producer of Thank You for Coming was spotted visiting the actress in the hospital

Rhea Kapoor paid a visit

Shehnaaz’s fans showered love and care and prayed for her speedy recovery

Shehnaaz’s fan

