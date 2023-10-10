Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
10 OCTOBER, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill admitted to the hospital
The Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill became one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13
TV Debut with Bigg Boss 13
Image source- ShehnaazGill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill introduced herself as Punjab Ki Katrina and was known for her fun side and making strong bonds
Punjab Ki Katrina
Image source- ShehnaazGill Instagram
Before entering the Bollywood industry the actress and singer shocked her fans by losing 12 kgs within 6 months
Massive transformation
Image source- ShehnaazGill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is also known for her strong bond with Salman Khan and made her Bollywood debut with Kisi ka Bhai kisiki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde
Bollywood debut
Image source- ShehnaazGill Instagram
The actress took one step ahead in her career with a chat show. From Rajkumar Rao to Vicky Kaushal many popular stars were invited
Chat show
Image source- ShehnaazGill Instagram
In the latest movie “Thank You for Coming” Shehnaaz Gill was seen with popular actress Bhumi Pednekar and was loved by her fans
Latest movie
Image: IMDb
Image source- ShehnaazGill Instagram
While promoting her recent film, the actress got hospitalized in Mumbai because of food infection
Food infection
video source: Twitter
While the actress updated about her health, veteran actor Anil Kapoor commented addressing her as Mumtaz
Image source-Pinkvilla Instagram
Get well soon
The producer of Thank You for Coming was spotted visiting the actress in the hospital
Image source- Pinkvilla Instagram
Rhea Kapoor paid a visit
Shehnaaz’s fans showered love and care and prayed for her speedy recovery
video source- Twitter
Shehnaaz’s fan
