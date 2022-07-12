Heading 3
Shehnaaz Gill’s cute moments
Arushi Srivastava
July 12, 2022
TELEVISION
The adorable actress is seen enjoying the monsoon. She is seen sitting on the floor while singing ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from the movie, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Singing
Shehnaaz Gill is fond of going to the beach and here, she is seen beaming with joy as the water splashes on her face
Enjoying the waves
Here, the Honsla Rakh actress is seen dancing on a cruise. She enjoyed the cool breeze and beautiful sunset
Dancing at the sunset
The actress is seen dancing and running in the beautiful balcony of her home. She looks alluring in her red attire
Enjoying the weather
Shehnaaz was earlier seen singing Punjabi folk songs with the ladies of her neighbourhood and she looked adorable
Dancing in hometown
The Bigg Boss fame was seen running at the beach as she played with birds
Playing with birds
Shehnaaz looks cute as she flaunts her ghagra and twirls in it
Dancing in ghagra
The actress is innocent at heart. Here she is seen singing and dancing in between her shoot break
Dancing during work break
Here she looks charming as she laughs with her Honsla Rakh co-star Diljit Dosanjh
Sharing a laugh
Shehnaaz Gill is very fond of kids and whenever she gets time from her work, she loves to be around kids
Playing with kids
