Shehnaaz Gill’s cute moments

Arushi Srivastava

July 12, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The adorable actress is seen enjoying the monsoon. She is seen sitting on the floor while singing ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from the movie, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

   Singing

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is fond of going to the beach and here, she is seen beaming with joy as the water splashes on her face

Enjoying the waves

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Here, the Honsla Rakh actress is seen dancing on a cruise. She enjoyed the cool breeze and beautiful sunset

   Dancing at the sunset

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress is seen dancing and running in the beautiful balcony of her home. She looks alluring in her red attire

  Enjoying the weather

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz was earlier seen singing Punjabi folk songs with the ladies of her neighbourhood and she looked adorable

    Dancing in hometown

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The Bigg Boss fame was seen running at the beach as she played with birds

   Playing with birds

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz looks cute as she flaunts her ghagra and twirls in it

   Dancing in ghagra

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress is innocent at heart. Here she is seen singing and dancing in between her shoot break

  Dancing during work break

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Here she looks charming as she laughs with her Honsla Rakh co-star Diljit Dosanjh

   Sharing a laugh

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is very fond of kids and whenever she gets time from her work, she loves to be around kids

   Playing with kids

