Arushi Srivastava

APR 08, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi Kudi looks

Stunning in black Patiala suit

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular Punjabi singer and actress, who rose to fame with her entry in Bigg Boss 13. She is a true Punjabi and loves to dress up

Bright as sun in yellow

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Shehnaaz Gill has sported a fitted bright yellow suit with mirror work all over it. Her hair is straightened and she looks gorgeous as she poses for the click

In the picture, she looks adorable with her delightful smile and long braided hair. She has sported a simple grey and pink Patiala salwar suit as she is seen seated on a car

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Bright pink and grey suit

The actress looks stunning as she has sported an orange kurta and beige Patiala, along with blue net dupatta. She has kohled eyes and her hair is tied up

Killer looks

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks simple yet elegant in the blue fitted kurta and beige shalwar, with printed dupatta

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Blue and beige Patiala look

Viseo source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

The actress looks fabulous in turquoise suit with bright yellow dupatta

Attitude Queen

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks charming as ever in this floral Punjabi suit, comprising a blue floral kurta and pink gota work dupatta

Floral beauty

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks amazing in the multicolour Patiala suit. She has sported a blue kurti, pink printed shalwar and green gota work dupatta

Cuteness alert

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks beautiful in the bright yellow suit along with pink borders. She paired it with a pink dupatta

Yellow daisy

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill instagram

The actress is surely winning hearts with her look in the blue Patiala suit. She paired it with a red dupatta and her makeup is flawless

Desi beauty

