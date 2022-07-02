Heading 3

Shehnaaz Gill in stunning white outfits

Arushi Srivastava

July 02, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress is looking fashionable in the off-shoulder frill design short dress. It’s a high neck dress, which she has paired with brown heels. Her curled hair add an exotic touch to her look

   Frill dress

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Honsla Rakh fame actress looks cool and chic in the sleeveless fitter crop top having blue and white stripes. She paired it with blue denims

White and blue striped top

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant in a simple white suit with white dupatta. She paired the suit with silver bangle and black kajal

    Plain white suit

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress is looking glamorous in white loosely fitted white top, paired with a sequin shimmery skirt and heels

  White knitted top

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress looks simple yet elegant in white Anarkali suit with silver gota work on it. She paired the suit with colorful dupatta

  White Anarkali

Image Source: Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill looks vogue in the white shirt and multicolor pants. She paired the look with multi layer necklaces and bracelets. She had sported red lipstick with the look

   White collared shirt

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress looks right out of a fashion magazine as she sported white t-shirt with blue denims. She is also wearing a white and blue combination fur style shrug

  White top with fur detail

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill has the perfect solution for your casual outing out as she paired white full sleeves crop top with a loose fit denim pants

  White fitted top

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame actress is seen enjoying herself at the beach. She has sported a printed white top with white denim mini skirt

   Beachy look

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz makes a statement in plain white co-ord set look. She paired the look with silver earrings and bangles

   White co-ords

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress looks like a fashion street model in brown off-shoulder corset top and white bell bottoms

 Corset top and bell bottoms

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav are lost in love

Click Here