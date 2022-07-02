Heading 3
Shehnaaz Gill in stunning white outfits
Arushi Srivastava
July 02, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress is looking fashionable in the off-shoulder frill design short dress. It’s a high neck dress, which she has paired with brown heels. Her curled hair add an exotic touch to her look
Frill dress
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Honsla Rakh fame actress looks cool and chic in the sleeveless fitter crop top having blue and white stripes. She paired it with blue denims
White and blue striped top
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant in a simple white suit with white dupatta. She paired the suit with silver bangle and black kajal
Plain white suit
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress is looking glamorous in white loosely fitted white top, paired with a sequin shimmery skirt and heels
White knitted top
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress looks simple yet elegant in white Anarkali suit with silver gota work on it. She paired the suit with colorful dupatta
White Anarkali
Image Source: Dabboo Ratnani
Shehnaaz Gill looks vogue in the white shirt and multicolor pants. She paired the look with multi layer necklaces and bracelets. She had sported red lipstick with the look
White collared shirt
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress looks right out of a fashion magazine as she sported white t-shirt with blue denims. She is also wearing a white and blue combination fur style shrug
White top with fur detail
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill has the perfect solution for your casual outing out as she paired white full sleeves crop top with a loose fit denim pants
White fitted top
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 fame actress is seen enjoying herself at the beach. She has sported a printed white top with white denim mini skirt
Beachy look
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz makes a statement in plain white co-ord set look. She paired the look with silver earrings and bangles
White co-ords
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress looks like a fashion street model in brown off-shoulder corset top and white bell bottoms
Corset top and bell bottoms
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav are lost in love