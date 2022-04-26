Entertainment

April 26, 2022

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's red carpet moments

Shiloh's ode to mom

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wore mom Angelina Jolie's upcycled dress at the red carpet premiere of Eternals in UK and won everyone's heart with this gesture

Shiloh walked the red carpet for Angelina Jolie's Eternals premiere in Rome as the perfect cheerleader while holding on to her mom's hand along with sister Zahara

Shiloh as Angelina's cheerleader

At the age of 8, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt walked the red carpet alongside siblings Maddox, Pax and father Brad Pitt for Unbroken premiere in 2014

Shiloh's red carpet throwback 

Angelina Jolie is known to take her kids along for all her movie premieres and for one event, Shiloh and Zahara were seen joining her in colour-coordinated outfits

Shiloh's colour coordinated outfit

Shiloh's red carpet happiness

This photo of Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zahara is special since it captures them in conversation. Shiloh can be seen smiling wide in this snap

In this snap from the Eternals premiere in LA, Shilo Jolie-Pitt can be seen posing alongside mom Angelina and also siblings Maddox, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh and her siblings

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's style from early on has caught attention. From donning suits to this amazing black leather jacket, Brangelina's daughter has always stunned on the red carpet

Shiloh's leather jacket look

Shiloh knows well how there's nothing more comfortable than a pair of jeans and a sweatshirt and this simplistic yet stylish look from her 2021 appearance shows that

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's comfortable style

This adorable photo of Shiloh and Angelina Jolie is from when the duo attended the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Shiloh's click with mom

This candid click of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is from the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival where Angelina's daughter was seen wearing crisp formals

Shiloh's 2017 throwback

