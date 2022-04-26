Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 26, 2022
Heading 3
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's red carpet moments
Shiloh's ode to mom
Image: Getty Images
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wore mom Angelina Jolie's upcycled dress at the red carpet premiere of Eternals in UK and won everyone's heart with this gesture
Shiloh walked the red carpet for Angelina Jolie's Eternals premiere in Rome as the perfect cheerleader while holding on to her mom's hand along with sister Zahara
Image: Getty Images
Shiloh as Angelina's cheerleader
At the age of 8, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt walked the red carpet alongside siblings Maddox, Pax and father Brad Pitt for Unbroken premiere in 2014
Shiloh's red carpet throwback
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie is known to take her kids along for all her movie premieres and for one event, Shiloh and Zahara were seen joining her in colour-coordinated outfits
Image: Getty Images
Shiloh's colour coordinated outfit
Shiloh's red carpet happiness
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zahara is special since it captures them in conversation. Shiloh can be seen smiling wide in this snap
Image: Getty Images
In this snap from the Eternals premiere in LA, Shilo Jolie-Pitt can be seen posing alongside mom Angelina and also siblings Maddox, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Shiloh and her siblings
Image: Getty Images
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's style from early on has caught attention. From donning suits to this amazing black leather jacket, Brangelina's daughter has always stunned on the red carpet
Shiloh's leather jacket look
Image: Getty Images
Shiloh knows well how there's nothing more comfortable than a pair of jeans and a sweatshirt and this simplistic yet stylish look from her 2021 appearance shows that
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's comfortable style
Image: Getty Images
This adorable photo of Shiloh and Angelina Jolie is from when the duo attended the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival
Shiloh's click with mom
Image: Getty Images
This candid click of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is from the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival where Angelina's daughter was seen wearing crisp formals
Shiloh's 2017 throwback
