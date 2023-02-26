FEB 26, 2023
Shilpa-John: Celebs who are teetotallers
The actor does not drink in real life and maintains a healthy lifestyle
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Pinkvilla
She refrains from alcohol and maintains a healthy diet
Parineeti Chopra
Sidharth-Kiara’s dreamy wedding journey
Varun Dhawan and Natasha’s cute moments
The actor does not drink and even avoids smoking. He follows a healthy sleeping regime too
Image: Pinkvilla
John Abraham
The actor has mentioned in his interview that he doesn’t like alcohol and stays away from it
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth Malhotra
Big B is a vegetarian and does not like to drink or smoke
Image: Pinkvilla
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Pinkvilla
Sonakshi Sinha
She is a teetotaller and to maintain a healthy lifestyle, she avoids eating junk food or drinking
Image: Pinkvilla
Sonu Sood
He is a pure vegetarian and strictly says no to alcohol
For a healthy lifestyle, the actress says no to smoking or drinking
Image: Pinkvilla
Shilpa Shetty
For that youthful glow, the actor believes in not consuming sugar, smoking or drinking
Image: Pinkvilla
Akshay Kumar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.