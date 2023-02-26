FEB 26, 2023

Heading 3

Shilpa-John: Celebs who are teetotallers

The actor does not drink in real life and maintains a healthy lifestyle 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram 

Abhishek Bachchan 

Image: Pinkvilla


She refrains from alcohol and maintains a healthy diet

 Parineeti Chopra

The actor does not drink and even avoids smoking. He follows a healthy sleeping regime too

Image: Pinkvilla

 John Abraham

The actor has mentioned in his interview that he doesn’t like alcohol and stays away from it

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth Malhotra

Big B is a vegetarian and does not like to drink or smoke

Image: Pinkvilla

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Pinkvilla

Sonakshi Sinha

She is a teetotaller and to maintain a healthy lifestyle, she avoids eating junk food or drinking

Image: Pinkvilla

Sonu Sood

He is a pure vegetarian and strictly says no to alcohol

For a healthy lifestyle, the actress says no to smoking or drinking

Image: Pinkvilla

Shilpa Shetty

For that youthful glow, the actor believes in not consuming sugar, smoking or drinking

Image: Pinkvilla

 Akshay Kumar

