FEB 17, 2023
Shilpa-Kiara: Celebs’ Breakfast Diary
With her intense fitness routines, Shilpa Shetty fuels up her body with a mix of four grains like jowar, bajra etc. and pairs it with paneer for protein, she likes poached eggs, and avocado too
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan loves to have four white eggs and milk as breakfast
Salman Khan
The vegan actress keeps her diet natural and healthy and starts her day with a chia seed pudding
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
The fitness guru loves his breakfast Punjabi style, with some butter parathas. For his mid-meal snack, he prefers having fresh fruits
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Alia Bhatt starts her day with vegetable juice followed by a healthy breakfast that includes a vegetable sandwich, a bowl of poha, or some egg whites along with a no-sugar coffee
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Kiara Advani swears by her bowl of oats in the morning
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Kiara Advani
Deepika Padukone prefers 2 egg whites, almonds, and a glass of low-fat milk as breakfast
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Hrithik Roshan loves a bowl of corn flakes along with some egg whites and fresh fruits
Image: hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Shraddha Kapoor prefers a light breakfast which includes poha, upma, egg white, Omelette along with a glass of juice or fruits
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
