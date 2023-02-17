FEB 17, 2023

Heading 3

Shilpa-Kiara: Celebs’ Breakfast Diary

With her intense fitness routines, Shilpa Shetty fuels up her body with a mix of four grains like jowar, bajra etc. and pairs it with paneer for protein, she likes poached eggs, and avocado too

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan loves to have four white eggs and milk as breakfast 

Salman Khan

The vegan actress keeps her diet natural and healthy and starts her day with a chia seed pudding

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The fitness guru loves his breakfast Punjabi style, with some butter parathas. For his mid-meal snack, he prefers having fresh fruits

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar 

Alia Bhatt starts her day with vegetable juice followed by a healthy breakfast that includes a vegetable sandwich, a bowl of poha, or some egg whites along with a no-sugar coffee

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Kiara Advani swears by her bowl of oats in the morning

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Kiara Advani

Deepika Padukone prefers 2 egg whites, almonds, and a glass of low-fat milk as breakfast

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan loves a bowl of corn flakes along with some egg whites and fresh fruits 

Image: hrithik Roshan Instagram 

Hrithik Roshan

Shraddha Kapoor prefers a light breakfast which includes poha, upma, egg white, Omelette along with a glass of juice or fruits 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor

