Shilpa Shetty and her family
JULY
27 2021
She was born in Mangalore, Karnataka into a Tulu speaking Bunt family to Surendra Shetty and Sunanda Shetty
Shilpa's father, Surendra, and her mother, Sunanda, are both manufacturers of tamper-proof water caps in the pharmaceutical industry
Shilpa has a younger sister, Shamita who is also a Bollywood actress and an interior designer
Shilpa and her sister are very close and share a strong bond
Shetty got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she co-owned the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals for a few years
The two married on 22 November 2009 in an intimate ceremony with just close friends and relatives
Shilpa and Raj had a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012
The couple had a second child, a girl, who they named Samisha, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy
Follow PINKVILLA for more Bollywood content