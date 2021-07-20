Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s relationship

Shilpa Shetty had met Raj Kundra in London through a common friend to discuss a business deal. This was around the time of her win at ‘Big Brother’ in 2007, which made her an internationally recognised face
In a 2007 interview with the international publication Daily Mail, Shilpa Shetty had admitted to dating someone. She, however, didn’t mention Raj’s name but her frequent appearances with the London-based businessman made it obvious
When Shilpa visited the sets of Indian Idol 12, the actress confirmed that she was dating Raj during the shoot of her film Life In A Metro (2007)
Raj Kundra had proposed to Shilpa Shetty in Paris while she was there for the Karl Lagerfeld show
Raj and Shilpa’s romance was not a smooth affair, with Kundra’s former wife Kavita publicly accusing the actress of being a home-wrecker. Shilpa and Raj both refuted the allegations and said that Kavita and Raj’s marriage was over long before they met
After much speculation, the couple finally got engaged on October 24, 2009, in a private ceremony
Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with Raj Kundra in a lavish ceremony on November 22, 2009
the actress tied the knot with the businessman in a traditional Mangalorean ceremony at businesswoman Kiran Bawa’s villa in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their first child together, a baby boy whom they named Viaan. The actress gave birth to their son on May 21, 2012
The couple was blessed with their second child, a daughter, through surrogacy in February 2020. They named her Samisha Shetty Kundra