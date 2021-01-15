Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's love saga

January 15, 2021

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood

As revealed by Shilpa Shetty, she met Raj in London through a common friend to discuss a business deal

After he left, she asked her friend about him and he told her that he is married and she was disappointed

Four months later, Shilpa found out that he was going through a divorce

The duo became friends and later fell in love with each other
As revealed by Shilpa, Raj tried to woo her with Versace bags

Shilpa kept turning him down and made it clear to him that she doesn't want to spoil the friendship

The actress was sure of not shifting to London

Raj later called her and said that he had bought a floor opposite Jalsa which left Shilpa surprised

He then told her whether he works from Mumbai or London it doesn't matter and it was then their love story started

Today, they are parents to two kids Viaan and Shamisha

