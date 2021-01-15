Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's love saga January 15, 2021
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood
As revealed by Shilpa Shetty, she met Raj in London through a common friend to discuss a business deal
After he left, she asked her friend about him and he told her that he is married and she was disappointed
Four months later, Shilpa found out that he was going through a divorce
The duo became friends and later fell in love with each other
As revealed by Shilpa, Raj tried to woo her with Versace bags
Shilpa kept turning him down and made it clear to him that she doesn't want to spoil the friendship
The actress was sure of not shifting to London
Raj later called her and said that he had bought a floor opposite Jalsa which left Shilpa surprised
He then told her whether he works from Mumbai or London it doesn't matter and it was then their love story started
Today, they are parents to two kids Viaan and Shamisha
