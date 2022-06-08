Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty with kids Viaan & Samisha

Shefali Fernandes

JUNE 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Samisha's adorable photos often win hearts. The actress is seen adorably looking at her baby daughter

Mommy's girl

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

This marked Shilpa Shetty's first family picture with Raj Kundra and Viaan after they welcomed their baby girl, Samish in 2020

First family picture

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

They make a beautiful family portrait. Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday with daughter Samisha, Viaan, and her family

Celebrating together

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The photo perfectly captures the bond of the family. It also reflects the adorable moment as they celebrate Holi together

Happy family

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

This photo of Shilpa Shetty, and Viaan features is from their Christmas celebrations in 2019

Christmas vibes

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Viaan's picture from their vacation will make you plan for your next trip

Vacation diaries

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Who doesn't love movie nights? Here, Shilpa Shetty is seen enjoying time with Viaan and Raj Kundra. The trio also posed for a perfect selfie

Movie night

Shilpa Shetty can be seen hugging and kissing her son whereas, Viaan can be seen beaming with joy

Son-Day selfies

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram of the two pouting for the camera with some face masks

Masking and basking

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Kiss of love! Viaan is seen adorably kissing his mommy. This photo was shared by Shilpa to wish her son on Children's Day in 2019. Too cute, isn't it

 Unconditional mother-son love

