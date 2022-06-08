Heading 3
Shilpa Shetty with kids Viaan & Samisha
Shefali Fernandes
JUNE 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty and Samisha's adorable photos often win hearts. The actress is seen adorably looking at her baby daughter
Mommy's girl
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
This marked Shilpa Shetty's first family picture with Raj Kundra and Viaan after they welcomed their baby girl, Samish in 2020
First family picture
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
They make a beautiful family portrait. Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday with daughter Samisha, Viaan, and her family
Celebrating together
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The photo perfectly captures the bond of the family. It also reflects the adorable moment as they celebrate Holi together
Happy family
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
This photo of Shilpa Shetty, and Viaan features is from their Christmas celebrations in 2019
Christmas vibes
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty and Viaan's picture from their vacation will make you plan for your next trip
Vacation diaries
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Who doesn't love movie nights? Here, Shilpa Shetty is seen enjoying time with Viaan and Raj Kundra. The trio also posed for a perfect selfie
Movie night
Shilpa Shetty can be seen hugging and kissing her son whereas, Viaan can be seen beaming with joy
Son-Day selfies
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress shared a photo on her Instagram of the two pouting for the camera with some face masks
Masking and basking
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Kiss of love! Viaan is seen adorably kissing his mommy. This photo was shared by Shilpa to wish her son on Children's Day in 2019. Too cute, isn't it
Unconditional mother-son love
