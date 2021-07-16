Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s love story July 28, 2021
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra initially started as business acquaintances. Raj was helping Shilpa with the promotion of her perfume brand, S2
Shilpa in her earlier interview said she was swooned by his smile, charm and persona. However, she was disappointed after her friend told her Raj was already married
She later got to know that Raj was going through a divorce. Raj had also said that it was love at first sight for him
Shilpa and Raj secretly began dating in 2007 and the actress later came out in the open about their relationship
Raj had tried to woo Shilpa with expensive gifts and even gifted her three Versace bags
Raj Kundra proposed to Shilpa at IIFA in Yorkshire. He had booked the entire banquet hall at the grand hotel and had booked violinists
Raj had conned Shilpa into thinking it was just a normal lunch and had already asked her parents. He proposed to her in the last course, the dessert, with a five-carat diamond ring!
However, it wasn’t all easy. Raj’s ex wife, Kavita had reportedly accused Shilpa of being a marriage-breaker and said that it was because of the actress that Raj left her and their newborn daughter
Shilpa and Raj both refuted the allegations and said that Kavita and Raj’s marriage was over long before they met
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple had a big fat Indian wedding at a farmhouse in Khandala
The couple was blessed with their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra on May 21, 2012
Shilpa later developed an auto-immune disorder due to which she suffered miscarriages
So, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, through surrogacy on February 15, 2020. They named her Samisha Shetty Kundra
The couple now live with their family in their palatial abode in Mumbai
Their lavish bungalow is called Kinara which Shilpa decorated herself according to Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla