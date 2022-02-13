Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty’s bond

The Shetty sisters were born and brought up in Mangalore before venturing into the entertainment industry.The duo have a four-year age difference
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shilpa and Shamita are one of the most fashionable duos in the entertainment industry and leave everyone awestruck with their fashion choices
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Stylish duo
Shilpa affectionately refers to Shamita as Tunki and Shamita refers to her as Munki. On Siblings Day, she shared this adorable video along with a heartfelt note for Shamita
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Support system
The Shetty sisters starred together in the movie Fareb in 2005
Image: IMDb
Film together
Shilpa Shetty slammed certain people for labelling and age-shaming her younger sister while she was competing on Bigg Boss 15 and proved their strong sisterhood bond
Image: Sunny Singh Twitter
Like a rock
Shilpa made her acting debut in 1993 in Baazigar, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and took a sabbatical from acting in 2010. Since then, she has been concentrating on Television reality shows
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Professional lives
Shamita made her Bollywood debut in the film Mohabbatein in 2000. Her B-Town career did not continue for long and she took a break from showbiz. She recently made a solid comeback with Bigg Boss 15, finishing as the third runner-up
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shilpa took to social media to voice her support for her sister when she was in Bigg Boss, referring to her as a 'Fighter.' Shilpa's unwavering support gave major sibling goals
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Soul sisters
