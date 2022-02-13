Entertainment

Akshat sundrani

FEB 13, 2022

Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty’s bond

Heading 3

Hometown

The Shetty sisters were born and brought up in Mangalore before venturing into the entertainment industry.The duo have a four-year age difference

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shilpa and Shamita are one of the most fashionable duos in the entertainment industry and leave everyone awestruck with their fashion choices

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Stylish duo

Shilpa affectionately refers to Shamita as Tunki and Shamita refers to her as Munki. On Siblings Day, she shared this adorable video along with a heartfelt note for Shamita

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Support system

The Shetty sisters starred together in the movie Fareb in 2005

Image: IMDb

Film together

Shilpa Shetty slammed certain people for labelling and age-shaming her younger sister while she was competing on Bigg Boss 15 and proved their strong sisterhood bond

Image: Sunny Singh Twitter

Like a rock

Shilpa made her acting debut in 1993 in Baazigar, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and took a sabbatical from acting in 2010. Since then, she has been concentrating on Television reality shows

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Professional lives

Shamita made her Bollywood debut in the film Mohabbatein in 2000. Her B-Town career did not continue for long and she took a break from showbiz. She recently made a solid comeback with Bigg Boss 15, finishing as the third runner-up

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shilpa took to social media to voice her support for her sister when she was in Bigg Boss, referring to her as a 'Fighter.' Shilpa's unwavering support gave major sibling goals

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Soul sisters

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Malaika Arora-inspired date night looks

Click Here