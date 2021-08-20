Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty sisterhood

august 20, 2021

The Shetty sisters are very close to each other and discuss everything going on in their lives and seek advice from each other

They love to travel around together and also make pretty videos of them enjoying life setting perfect sibling goals

During any controversy or online trolls, Shilpa and Shamita always have each other’s back and be each other’s strength

Shamita considers Shilpa as her second mother who is also her best friend

The Shetty sisters were super excited about their holiday as they took to the gram to share a fun boomerang

They also love to hang out with mutual friends and click picture-perfect smiles to set the ‘gram on fire

The Shetty sisters often indulge in taking breaks from life and travel together

They are the perfect example of twin and win as the sisters were supporting similar comfy co-ord sets for their day out

Shamita ventured into Bollywood in 2000 with Yash Raj Films whereas Shilpa's first film was Baazigar in 1993

They used to fight a lot when they were kids but now the sisters can’t think of their life without each other

