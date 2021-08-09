Shilpa Shetty’s controversies

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been in news due to her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's arrest on July 19 by Mumbai Police in a pornography case
In 2007, Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere sent the media into a tizzy as pictures from their AIDS awareness event in New Delhi became the talk of the town. Richard Gere planted an impromptu kiss which created a frenzy and angered Hindu nationalists to a great extent
Shilpa had participated in the Big Brother show and was part of this scandalous controversy. For the uninitiated, a racist comment was made by co-contestant Jade Goody in the show that created a lot of trouble
In 2009, Shilpa visited the Sakhigopal temple and a priest kissed her on the cheeks. Within no time, the picture of a priest kissing her went viral and Shilpa commented saying if a father cannot kiss his daughter?
In 2009, when Shilpa got engaged to Raj Kundra, the latter’s first wife, Kavita openly accused her of being the key reason for their split
Shilpa’s affair with Akshay Kumar made media headlines while the duo was shooting for the movie ‘Insaaf’ (1997). However, they parted ways in 2000 during the production of the hit film, ‘Dhadkan’. Akshay later married Twinkle Khanna
In an interview to a magazine later, Shilpa sparked a controversy when she said, “Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else
The actress and her husband Raj were involved in a controversy for allegedly fixing and placing illegal bets on IPL matches in 2013
Shilpa Shetty was issued with a non-bailable warrant in April 2006 by a Madurai Court for “posing in an obscene manner” in snaps, which were published by a Tamil newspaper
Raj and Shilpa were caught in a real estate scandal involving Dawood Ibrahim's aide Iqbal Mirchi and were questioned for nine hours