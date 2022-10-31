Heading 3
Shilpa Shetty’s fun
Time with kids
Prerna Verma
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Trio in Pink
What a pretty sight it is to see Shilpa Shetty and her kids wear the same pink coloured outfits
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Rangoli fun
Look at Shilpa Shetty teaching her kids how to make rangoli outside their house
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Raavan dahan with kids
Shilpa Shetty and her son can be seen celebrating the auspicious festival of Dussehra
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Picture perfect
Shilpa Shetty and her family look adorable as they wear matching outfits
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Ganapati celebration
They had a great time during Ganeshotsav
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The joy of jumping
Look at Shilpa Shetty having a blast with her son Viaan as they jump
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Feeding the ducks
Shilpa Shetty enjoys gala time with her kids as they feed the ducks
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Makeup experts
Shilpa has her makeup always covered with two cute makeup artists in her team who are always by her side
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Enjoying waterfall
Shilpa can be seen playing with her son in a waterfall
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Masking and having fun
Shilpa and her son Viaan make goofy faces as they enjoy their Sunday
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Twinning with her baby girl
Shilpa is a happy mom as she twins with her daughter Samisha in this video