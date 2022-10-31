Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty’s fun
 Time with kids

Prerna Verma

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Trio in Pink

What a pretty sight it is to see Shilpa Shetty and her kids wear the same pink coloured outfits

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Rangoli fun

Look at Shilpa Shetty teaching her kids how to make rangoli outside their house

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

  Raavan dahan with kids

Shilpa Shetty and her son can be seen celebrating the auspicious festival of Dussehra

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Picture perfect

Shilpa Shetty and her family look adorable as they wear matching outfits

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 Ganapati celebration

They had a great time during Ganeshotsav

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

  The joy of jumping

Look at Shilpa Shetty having a blast with her son Viaan as they jump

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 Feeding the ducks

Shilpa Shetty enjoys gala time with her kids as they feed the ducks

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 Makeup experts

Shilpa has her makeup always covered with two cute makeup artists in her team who are always by her side

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 Enjoying waterfall

Shilpa can be seen playing with her son in a waterfall

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

  Masking and having fun

Shilpa and her son Viaan make goofy faces as they enjoy their Sunday

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

   Twinning with her baby girl

Shilpa is a happy mom as she twins with her daughter Samisha in this video

