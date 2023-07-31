Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

JULY 31, 2023

Shilpa Shetty's yoga asana to fix back pain

Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her fitness routine with her fans

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Interlock finger and reach arms up and raise from the heels

Tadasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Get into a cat position and arch your spine and breathe and exhale and tuck your tailbone inwards

Majariasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Shalbhasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Lie facing down on the mat and raise a leg at 45 degrees

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Viparita Naukasana

Lie on your stomach and inhale and lift your left leg and right hand and change position accordingly 

Sleep on your stomach and raid your head and arch your back

Bhujangasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Lie flat on your stomach bend your heel and keep your feet up and lock your finger and keep your hands straight

Dhanurasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube

Yoga enthusiast

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa is a yoga lover and often shares her yoga video mentioning its benefits on her social media

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa will be seen in the film Satyavati 

Workfront

