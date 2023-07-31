Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
Shilpa Shetty's yoga asana to fix back pain
Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her fitness routine with her fans
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Fitness
Interlock finger and reach arms up and raise from the heels
Tadasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Get into a cat position and arch your spine and breathe and exhale and tuck your tailbone inwards
Majariasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Shalbhasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Lie facing down on the mat and raise a leg at 45 degrees
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Viparita Naukasana
Lie on your stomach and inhale and lift your left leg and right hand and change position accordingly
Sleep on your stomach and raid your head and arch your back
Bhujangasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Lie flat on your stomach bend your heel and keep your feet up and lock your finger and keep your hands straight
Dhanurasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Youtube
Yoga enthusiast
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa is a yoga lover and often shares her yoga video mentioning its benefits on her social media
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa will be seen in the film Satyavati
Workfront
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.