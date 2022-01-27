Entertainment
Rishika Shah
Jan 27, 2022
Shirtless clicks of Siddhant Chaturvedi
Surfer
Siddhant is all ready to surf his way through life as he poses with a surfer board
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
The actor posed shirtless as he enjoyed the scenic view from the mountains
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Mountain Man
Reflecting Oneself
Siddhant posted a sultry reflection of himself as he posed shirtless in front of a glass
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Boxer
The star gave us a glimpse of the effort it takes to attain such a toned body with this image of him boxing
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant undoubtedly is a hopeless romantic as he lays down writing letters to a certain someone
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Writing Letters
We simply cannot decide which view is better - Siddhant or the serene lake?
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Serendipity
A shirtless Siddhant stares into infinity and recollects his fondest memories
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Staring Into Infinity
The Gehraiyaan actor is seen taking his workout game up a notch as he posted this temperature raising video
Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Fitness Freak
Siddhant looks all pumped up and fit as he stares back at his reflection
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Pumped Up
The Gully Boy star receives a grooming session as he sits shirtless by a lake
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Grooming Sesh
