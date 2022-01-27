Entertainment

Rishika Shah

Jan 27, 2022

Shirtless clicks of Siddhant Chaturvedi

Surfer

Siddhant is all ready to surf his way through life as he poses with a surfer board

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

The actor posed shirtless as he enjoyed the scenic view from the mountains

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Mountain Man

Reflecting Oneself

Siddhant posted a sultry reflection of himself as he posed shirtless in front of a glass

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Boxer

The star gave us a glimpse of the effort it takes to attain such a toned body with this image of him boxing

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant undoubtedly is a hopeless romantic as he lays down writing letters to a certain someone

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Writing Letters

We simply cannot decide which view is better - Siddhant or the serene lake?

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Serendipity

A shirtless Siddhant stares into infinity and recollects his fondest memories

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Staring Into Infinity

The Gehraiyaan actor is seen taking his workout game up a notch as he posted this temperature raising video

Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Fitness Freak

Siddhant looks all pumped up and fit as he stares back at his reflection

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Pumped Up

The Gully Boy star receives a grooming session as he sits shirtless by a lake

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Grooming Sesh

