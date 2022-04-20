Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

APR 20, 2022

Shirtless pics of Ayushmann Khurrana

Sipping coffee in style

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann was seen flaunting his chiselled body with enjoying a coffee and his classy glasses added to the looks

Chill mode on

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

The actor was seen relaxing on his couch as he switched on his chill mode

Ayushmann got us swooning over his perfect physique as shelled out major fitness goals

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Dishing out fitness goals

The star teased fans with a shirtless morning selfie by the beachside

Morning selfie

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

He had an intense look on his face as he appeared to be lost in some thoughts

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

The long hair look

Image: Jay Samuel Studio

The National Award-winning actor was seen flaunting his abs while he sipped his protein shake

Enjoying some protein shake

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann was seen chilling with his wife Tahira Kashyap during their beach vacation

Relaxing during beach vacation

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

The charming actor treated fans with a beautiful mirror selfie as he flaunted his body

Perfect mirror selfie

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

The actor stunned fans with a perfect sun-kissed selfie wherein he flaunted his bearded look

Sun-kissed Selfie

Image: Abhishek Kapoor Instagram

This pic from the sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui showed Ayushmann in a never-before-seen avatar

Slaying on the set

