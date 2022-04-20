Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 20, 2022
Shirtless pics of Ayushmann Khurrana
Sipping coffee in style
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann was seen flaunting his chiselled body with enjoying a coffee and his classy glasses added to the looks
Chill mode on
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
The actor was seen relaxing on his couch as he switched on his chill mode
Ayushmann got us swooning over his perfect physique as shelled out major fitness goals
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Dishing out fitness goals
The star teased fans with a shirtless morning selfie by the beachside
Morning selfie
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He had an intense look on his face as he appeared to be lost in some thoughts
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
The long hair look
Image: Jay Samuel Studio
The National Award-winning actor was seen flaunting his abs while he sipped his protein shake
Enjoying some protein shake
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann was seen chilling with his wife Tahira Kashyap during their beach vacation
Relaxing during beach vacation
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
The charming actor treated fans with a beautiful mirror selfie as he flaunted his body
Perfect mirror selfie
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
The actor stunned fans with a perfect sun-kissed selfie wherein he flaunted his bearded look
Sun-kissed Selfie
Image: Abhishek Kapoor Instagram
This pic from the sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui showed Ayushmann in a never-before-seen avatar
Slaying on the set
