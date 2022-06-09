Heading 3

Shirtless PICS of Varun Dhawan

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 10, 2022

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun, who is a fitness freak, was seen flaunting his perfectly ripped abs as he posed in the gym

Ripped abs

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun was seen enjoying his coffee in his vanity van while preparing for his script

Sipping coffee

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

This shirtless pic of Varun Dhawan wherein he is posing by the beachside will give you major vacation goals

Enjoying the blues

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun was seen basking in the sun on the beachside. The temperature is soaring, isn’t it

Soaking in the sun

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Dilwale actor gave fitness inspiration as he was sweating hard in the gym

Workout mode

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun was all smiles as he was seen enjoying Mumbai ki baarish

Enjoying the rain

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun was seen flexing his muscles as he posed during his Haldi ceremony

Haldi done right

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun was in a swimming pool during his leisure time, look at those arms!

Time to swim

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

This morning click featured the actor posing with an intense expression

Intense look

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun was seen sweating hard during his run time at a hill station

Yeh Haseen Vaadiya

