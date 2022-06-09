Heading 3
Shirtless PICS of Varun Dhawan
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun, who is a fitness freak, was seen flaunting his perfectly ripped abs as he posed in the gym
Ripped abs
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun was seen enjoying his coffee in his vanity van while preparing for his script
Sipping coffee
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
This shirtless pic of Varun Dhawan wherein he is posing by the beachside will give you major vacation goals
Enjoying the blues
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun was seen basking in the sun on the beachside. The temperature is soaring, isn’t it
Soaking in the sun
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Dilwale actor gave fitness inspiration as he was sweating hard in the gym
Workout mode
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun was all smiles as he was seen enjoying Mumbai ki baarish
Enjoying the rain
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun was seen flexing his muscles as he posed during his Haldi ceremony
Haldi done right
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun was in a swimming pool during his leisure time, look at those arms!
Time to swim
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
This morning click featured the actor posing with an intense expression
Intense look
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun was seen sweating hard during his run time at a hill station
Yeh Haseen Vaadiya
