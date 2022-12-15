DEC 15, 2022
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Although we love to take notes of the suave fashion choices of the stars, it is a refreshing change when our leading South men decide to take a break and go shirtless
When our leading South men went shirtless
Image: Simbu Instagram
Silambasara TR goes shirtless as he enjoys his morning tea on the balcony
Simbu
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Liger star Vijay Deverakonda plays frisbee on the beach shirtless in Krabi
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Dabboo Ratnani
Jr NTR underwent a massive transformation for his role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, here is the result
Jr NTR
Image: Vishnu Vishal Twitter
Vishnu Vishal goes shirtless for a sizzling photoshoot as he poses on his bed with nothing on but his swagger
Vishnu Vishal
Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram
The Malayalam heart throb makes us go gaga over his chiseled abs in this shirtless pic with boxing attire
Tovino Thomas
Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram
The young actor chills in the pool wearing just his dazzling smile and some groovy shades in this photo
Kalidas Jayaram
Image: Sundeep Kishan Instagram
Sundeep Kishan flaunts his perfect six-pack ab in his shirtless monochrome photo
Sundeep Kishan
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
The Agent star is simply smoldering in this shirtless pose with black denim and matching boots
Akhil Akkineni
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Ram Pothineni raises the glamour quotient as he poses shirtless by the beach
Ram Pothineni
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's dramatic ensembles