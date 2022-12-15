Heading 3

Shirtless South men making jaws drop

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 15, 2022

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Although we love to take notes of the suave fashion choices of the stars, it is a refreshing change when our leading South men decide to take a break and go shirtless

When our leading South men went shirtless

Image: Simbu Instagram

Silambasara TR goes shirtless as he enjoys his morning tea on the balcony

Simbu

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Liger star Vijay Deverakonda plays frisbee on the beach shirtless in Krabi

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Dabboo Ratnani

Jr NTR underwent a massive transformation for his role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, here is the result

Jr NTR

Image: Vishnu Vishal Twitter

Vishnu Vishal goes shirtless for a sizzling photoshoot as he poses on his bed with nothing on but his swagger

Vishnu Vishal

Image: Tovino Thomas Instagram

The Malayalam heart throb makes us go gaga over his chiseled abs in this shirtless pic with boxing attire

Tovino Thomas

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

The young actor chills in the pool wearing just his dazzling smile and some groovy shades in this photo

Kalidas Jayaram

Image: Sundeep Kishan Instagram

Sundeep Kishan flaunts his perfect six-pack ab in his shirtless monochrome photo

Sundeep Kishan

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

The Agent star is simply smoldering in this shirtless pose with black denim and matching boots

Akhil Akkineni

Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram

Ram Pothineni raises the glamour quotient as he poses shirtless by the beach

Ram Pothineni

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's dramatic ensembles

Click Here