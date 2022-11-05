Heading 3
Shirtless Tiger Shroff
Sneha Hiro
Nov 05, 2022
Entertainment
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Sharp and edgy
Tiger grabbed everyone's attention by balancing his body on one hand while chilling by the beach.
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Monochromatic
A shirtless Tiger Shroff is too hot to handle, and this monochromatic shot proves it all.
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Beach boy
Tiger steamed up the cyberspace while flaunting his washboard abs by the beach.
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Yellove
Nothing, just Tiger, dressed in yellow shorts, making everyone feel hot!
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Flexing
We can't take our eyes off his perfectly toned muscles, can you?
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Mirror affair
When Tiger 'felt cute' while showing off his sharp physique in a mirror selfie.
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Sunkissed
This video is from his vacay in which he is seen soaking up the Maldivian sun in black shorts.
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Hot mess
Can someone call the fire brigade? Because Tiger sets the temperature soaring with his lean bod!
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Vacay diaries
Tiger manages to keep himself fit and healthy even if he jets off for a holiday and his fit body in this picture from Maldives is proof!
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Beach, please
Tiger made everyone go Oo lalaa with his dreamy picture from a trip.