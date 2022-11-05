Heading 3

Shirtless Tiger Shroff

Sneha Hiro

Nov 05, 2022

Entertainment

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Sharp and edgy

Tiger grabbed everyone's attention by balancing his body on one hand while chilling by the beach.

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Monochromatic

A shirtless Tiger Shroff is too hot to handle, and this monochromatic shot proves it all.

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Beach boy

Tiger steamed up the cyberspace while flaunting his washboard abs by the beach.

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Yellove

Nothing, just Tiger, dressed in yellow shorts, making everyone feel hot!

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Flexing

We can't take our eyes off his perfectly toned muscles, can you?

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Mirror affair

When Tiger 'felt cute' while showing off his sharp physique in a mirror selfie. 

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Sunkissed

This video is from his vacay in which he is seen soaking up the Maldivian sun in black shorts.

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Hot mess

Can someone call the fire brigade? Because Tiger sets the temperature soaring with his lean bod!

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Vacay diaries

Tiger manages to keep himself fit and healthy even if he jets off for a holiday and his fit body in this picture from Maldives is proof!

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Beach, please

Tiger made everyone go Oo lalaa with his dreamy picture from a trip. 

